Chargers Think RB Najee Harris Will Play Week One

Despite missing all summer as he works his way back from a freak fireworks injury, the Los Angeles Chargers think RB Najee Harris will suit up for the regular season opener. Offering an update on Harris’ status, general manager Joe Hortiz expressed optimism.

“Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes, but he’s on track and I think he should be able to go, hopefully Week 1,” Hortiz said during the Chargers’ preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident on the 4th of July. His agent attempted to downplay Internet rumors by calling it a “superficial” injury and expressing little concern over it impacting Harris’ status with the team. Clearly, the injury was more severe than that. Harris opened the summer on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list and over the past two weeks, has begun doing light work at practice. To be available Week One, Harris must be activated off NFI.

Hortiz’s words are encouraging but until Harris begins practicing fully, his timetable to return remains murky. The Chargers help open the NFL season, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, September 5, in Brazil. It will be the second game of the regular season following the Thursday opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris’ injury left rookie Omarion Hampton to soak up plenty of first-team reps. The Chargers’ first round pick, Hampton only carried the ball four times for 21 yards in the preseason as the team mitigated any injury risk. Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, and Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders saw the bulk of the exhibition carries. Sanders led the team in carries and scored twice while Haskins averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per carry. ESPN’s final projection had Haskins and Sanders joining Harris and Hampton on the 53.

Once Harris returns, how the Chargers split carries remains unclear. Hampton and Harris will have roles. Hampton’s availability could give him the nod, but Harris’ experience lessens the impact on him missing the last month of action. Even if Harris sits out the opener, he should be ready to face the Steelers in Week 10.

In four years with Pittsburgh, Harris never missed an NFL game, a streak of 68-straight contests. Now, he’s racing not to miss his first with his new team.