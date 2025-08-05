CB Daryl Porter Jr. Given Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Former Number, Will Wear No. 39

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed CB Daryl Porter Jr. on Tuesday to help add depth to a cornerback room dealing with injuries, and he’ll be wearing a number that’s quite familiar to Steelers fans. Per Alex Kozora, Porter Jr. is wearing No. 39, most recently worn by FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, who the Steelers traded away in June to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

Fitzpatrick, now with the Miami Dolphins, is back in the No. 29 that he wore with Miami during his rookie season and during his collegiate career at Alabama. But he donned No. 39 for the six years he spent in Pittsburgh, and the team had no problem handing it out quickly upon his departure. While it’s not a number that was ever going to be formally retired, and even an unofficial retirement seemed unlikely, it’s somewhat interesting that the Steelers gave it out this year, especially to a player who is going to have a real uphill battle to make the team’s 53-man roster in Porter Jr.

He does bring NFL bloodlines. The Steelers drafted his dad in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft, and his dad went on to play five seasons in the NFL. But Porter Jr. is joining a Steelers team with a stacked cornerback room that’s shorthanded due to a few injuries right now, and the odds of him sticking on the 53-man roster seem slim.

Other than Fitzpatrick, notable Steelers to wear No. 39 include RB Willie Parker and S Darren Perry. Before Fitzpatrick, the number was most recently worn by CB B.W. Webb in 2014 and RB Terrell Watson in 2017.

An undrafted rookie who began his career at West Virginia before finishing it with Miami, Porter Jr. originally signed with the Buffalo Bills following the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bills waived him on July 28. He finished his collegiate career with 108 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception in five seasons, playing a total of 49 games.