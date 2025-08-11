CB Darius Slay Injured During Steelers’ Practice (Update)

UPDATE: Per Alex Kozora, Slay has the ice off his foot, it’s no longer elevated and he appears to be ok. It seems as if he was able to avoid anything serious, which is good news for him and the Steelers.

Slay has ice off and his right foot on the ground. He looks okay. https://t.co/DzmUudEDI8 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Darius Slay was injured during the team’s penultimate training camp practice, going down Monday during Seven Shots. Per Alex Kozora, Slay turned his foot wrong and went to the ground after hopping around.

CB Darius Slay just turned his foot wrong. Hopped around before plopping to ground. Getting checked out by trainers. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2025

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo added that Slay was able to walk off the field, which is a good sign, and was being attended to on the sideline by trainers, who were looking at his ankle/foot area.

Darius Slay goes down during the first snap of Seven Shots. He’s able to walk off. They’re looking at his ankle/ foot area — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 11, 2025

After being attended to on the sideline, Slay put his foot on and tried to jog but still had a limp, per Kozora. He had his leg propped up on the bench.

Slay put his shoe on and tried to jog around. Still has a bit of a limp. https://t.co/78zDhdO8TU — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2025

He later watched film on the bench while a trainer brought him ice.

Slay is on the sideline watching film. Trainer getting him ice as he sits on the bench. But he was standing and walking okay a moment ago. https://t.co/Eh9rKWgTWq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2025

Signed as a free agent this offseason after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, Slay is expected to work on the outside across from CB Joey Porter Jr. this season. Along with Porter and Ramsey, he gives the Steelers a really solid starting cornerback trio, and losing him for any amount of time would be a blow to Pittsburgh’s secondary.

The 34-year-old Slay has been given multiple veteran rest days during training camp, but with the pads not on and a lighter day of work on Monday, he was suited up and practicing with the first-team defense.

It’s at least good news that Slay was able to walk off the field and felt comfortable enough to try and jog after trainers looked at him. Either way, the Steelers could still be cautious with him today and during tomorrow’s final training camp practice to prevent the injury from getting worse. The Steelers do have some depth at cornerback, with Brandin Echols the backup at outside corner. However, Cory Trice Jr. has been out of practice with an injury, so the depth has thinned a bit for now.

Echols would likely be in line to replace Slay if he misses significant time. Also signed this offseason, he’s been a standout throughout camp and played well in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Slay was one of many veterans who did not suit up against Jacksonville.

Mike Tomlin will likely give more details on Slay during his media session after practice.