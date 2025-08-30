Carney: The Five Most Underrated Steelers Ahead Of 2025 Season

As the start of the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season draws closer, anticipation is building for a season that offers much promise and hope for the Black and Gold.

All of the attention seemingly centers on Aaron Rodgers under center, and several big names up and down the roster, like wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, and, of course, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cameron Heyward.

But it won’t be a team that will just be driven by star power.

Depth is much better entering 2025 thanks to the work that GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl did this offseason.

Below are my five most underrated Steelers that I believe will be the most impactful in the 2025 season and key to success — or failure — this season.

No. 1 — ISAAC SEUMALO, LG

The offensive line is receiving a great deal of attention entering the season as things have been reshuffled, and young pieces are ascending into key roles. Broderick Jones is at left tackle, Troy Fautanu looks like a lockdown right tackle, and on the interior, center Zach Frazier and right guard Mason McCormick are locked in.

Everyone seems to be forgetting about veteran Isaac Seumalo at left guard. Of course, Seumalo missed some time this summer with an undisclosed injury, marking the second straight summer he missed time due to an injury. But he is back to health now and is the leader of the young group.

If he can stay healthy and perform at his usual level of play, the offensive line should be very good, especially if he can help Jones settle in at left tackle and start to play up to expectations as a former first-round pick.

No. 2 — BRANDIN ECHOLS, CB

He’s in a cornerbacks room featuring several big names, including Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and Joey Porter Jr., but veteran Brandin Echols, who was a quiet, under-the-radar signing in free agency this offseason, could play a big role for the Steelers.

A guy who can play in the slot and outside, Echols brings excellent versatility and experience to the table. He can also play on special teams, so he should be impactful for the Black and Gold. The former Jets cornerback had a great training camp, garnering plenty of praise from teammates, coaches and media members.

He might not see many snaps defensively unless there’s an injury to one of the big three ahead of him, but in a position group that had struggles last season, he’s a key depth piece that should provide plenty of comfort to the Steelers. Should he be called upon, there’s comfort knowing Echols can provide solid snaps for the Black and Gold.

No. 3 — CORLISS WAITMAN, P

It might be a bit unfair to call Corliss Waitman, who won the punting battle in training camp over Cameron Johnson, underrated entering the season. But that’s largely how the punting position is viewed.

Fortunately, the Steelers seem to have a really good one to work with. Waitman averaged 53.2 yards per punt during the preseason, booming the ball and earning the job over Johnston. He did that after a strong 2024 season, stepping in early in Week 2 for the Steelers after Johnston’s injury in the season opener.

All Waitman did was set a franchise record for average net yards per punt and was the holder for kicker Chris Boswell in a historic season. He can really hammer the ball, but there are questions about his consistency. The shank late in the Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns last season comes to mind.

But there’s a good deal of trust in Waitman within the organization. If he can punt the ball well and pin teams deep early in the season while the offense figures things out, the Steelers should be just fine.

No. 4 — KENNETH GAINWELL, RB

As the No. 3 running back behind Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell — at least on paper — seems like a guy who will struggle to have much of a role offensively. However, based on training camp and the buzz surrounding Gainwell and his role, the veteran running back on a one-year deal could be a key piece in Arthur Smith’s offense.

After spending the 2024 season behind Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia, Gainwell headed to Pittsburgh to reunite with assistant GM Andy Weidl. Though the running back room is crowded, the Steelers clearly see Gainwell as more than just a running back.

The veteran saw a lot of work as a receiver and a running back in training camp, and could see some time during the regular season in the slot or on the boundary in different looks. He’s an explosive playmaker, and the Steelers saw that firsthand in Philadelphia in a 27-13 loss last season.

Now he’s in the Black and Gold, and they have a new gadget to work with.

No. 5 — SCOTTY MILLER, WR

There seem to still be quite a few questions at the receiver position behind DK Metcalf for the Steelers leading up to the season, but second-year pro Roman Wilson has emerged as a potential weapon, and Calvin Austin III should still be a good piece once he’s fully back from injury.

Tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington will also have opportunities. But the name overlooked, even after a great training camp and preseason, is Scotty Miller. As the No. 4/5 receiver on the roster, the general belief seems to be that Miller won’t have much of an impact like he did in training camp or the preseason.

But Rodgers loves the guy, raving about his speed and play-making abilities. When Miller last played with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, he was a key target for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, especially in the playoffs.