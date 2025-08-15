Carney: Five Steelers Players To Watch In Preseason Matchup Against Buccaneers

For the first time since the Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers return home to Acrisure Stadium for a game Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though a host of big names, including Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and more, won’t be playing in the preseason matchup against the Buccaneers, it will still be another opportunity for a number of players on the 90-man roster to make an impact and push for a roster spot.

The Buccaneers will be playing most of their starters, which will be a great test for the Steelers. It’s a bit disappointing though that the Steelers won’t be playing many key players for the second straight week – and might not be playing those guys in the preseason at all.

Still, when opportunities like this arise for younger players, they have to capitalize on it.

Below are five players to watch Saturday night inside Acrisure Stadium against the Buccaneers.

1. RB KALEB JOHNSON

In a bit of a disappointing performance in his preseason debut last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson looked a bit slow and unsure of himself. His vision wasn’t the best either, and the game just seemed to move too quickly for the rookie third-round pick.

That’s to be expected in his first NFL action though. Fortunately for Johnson, he gets another crack at it this week against the Buccaneers. In that matchup, head coach Mike Tomlin just wants Johnson to play with instincts and trust himself, letting the game come to him.

During training camp, he was up and down, never really showing that talent he dsplayed at Iowa, struggling to generate much in the run game. He also started off rough in pass protection, but improved down the stretch, which is encouraging.

The preseason is still very early for Johnson. It’s going to take time at his position to settle in and feel comfortable. But a good showing Saturday night would be a great step in the right direction for Johnson.

2. ILB MARK ROBINSON

He played just 19 snaps defensively against the Jaguars and didn’t see any special teams snaps. In those 19 snaps, Robinson recorded three tackles. He had a nice training camp, making plays when the pads came on. But in the preseason opener he watched his direct roster-spot competition in rookie Carson Bruener make a number of plays, both on special teams and on defense.

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be out of a job if the Steelers could deem him and Bruener the same, opting for the longer-term contract stability with Bruener on his rookie deal.

Robinson has been a valuable special teams piece for the Steelers and has even filled in admirably on defense when called upon as a physical football player. He’s going to need to make some splash plays Saturday night to really solidify is standing on the roster.

3. OL ANDRUS PEAT

Shortly after signing with the Steelers last week, Andrus Peat hit the field for game action, seeing 21 snaps against the Jaguars. He graded out at just a 42.6 overall from Pro Football Focus and allowed one pressure.

That was a tall task going from the couch to training camp practice, to learning a new playbook and just a few days later playing inside an NFL stadium. Since then, Peat had some time to catch his breath, go through a few morning training camp practices and a joint practice with the Buccaneers, and now should be settled in.

Saturday night will be a big test for him. He’s listed as the top backup right tackle behind Troy Fautanu, jumping ahead of Dylan Cook. He might even be the top backup left tackle with Calvin Anderson still banged up. As that swing tackle, Peat needs to show some steady progress Saturday night against Tampa Bay, particularly in pass protection.

Hopefully the Steelers give him more run than he received last week now that he’s a bit more comfortable in the scheme and with the team.

4. WR ROBERT WOODS

Woods had just one catch for six yards in the win over the Jaguars last week. In the process he watched UDFA receivers Max Hurleman, Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams make big plays, not to mention veteran Scotty Miller leading the team in receptions on the night.

Those performances, coupled with Woods’ very quiet night, raises concerns about Woods’ standing when it comes to the 53-man roster. He might be on the outside looking in now, but the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac believes Woods is a “100%” lock to make the team.

That very well may be the case due to Woods’ blocking abilities and the physicality he plays with. But it would be a shame to keep the 33-year-old Woods because of that over a young receiver with more upside at this point. So, Woods needs to make some plays in the preseason.

We’ll see how long the top offensive unit is on the field Saturday night, but if Woods is out there for around the 24 snaps he played against the Jaguars, he needs to be more productive than he was in Jacksonville.

5. DL LOGAN LEE

Can we see more of Logan Lee, please?

Lee, who missed his entire rookie season with a calf injury, played just five snaps against the Jaguars in the preseason opener. Five! He’s viewed as a key part of the depth chart moving forward for the Steelers along the defensive line, yet we simply haven’t seen much of him on the field since last summer.

In the 2024 preseason, Lee played 40 snaps in two preseason games, grading out at a 53.0 overall.

He worked quite a bit at nose tackle in training camp, which is a bit curious considering his build. Regardless, for a guy who seems like he has a good chance to make the roster as a depth piece to continue developing, the Steelers need to give him more playing time in the preseason, especially over the likes of Kyler Baugh and Domenique Davis.