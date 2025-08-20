Carney: Five Players To Watch In Steelers’ Preseason Finale Against Panthers

Just like that, the preseason finale is right around the corner. All that buildup to the start of training camp and the anticipation for football to return for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and poof — it’s gone in the blink of an eye.

At least until Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.

For now, though, there’s one more preseason game to complete before final roster cuts get underway. In the game Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium against the Panthers, a number of players will compete to either earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the Steelers (or another team) or try to earn a spot on the practice squad.

There aren’t many position battles to watch, but Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora laid those out here.

Ahead of the Thursday night preseason finale, below are five players to watch Saturday night against the Panthers.

1. CB BEANIE BISHOP JR.

Just a few short months ago, it didn’t seem all that feasible that second-year cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. — coming off of a four-interception rookie season as a UDFA out of West Virginia — would find himself on the roster bubble, even with the number of pieces added to the cornerback room.

But that’s where Bishop finds himself entering the preseason finale. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin stated he would have to battle on Thursday to earn his spot. At the same time, head coach Mike Tomlin added Bishop can’t be “worried about the Joneses” at the position and needs to just focus on himself.

Bishop has already played more snaps this preseason (45) than he did while trying to make the roster last summer as a UDFA (40). That’s never a great sign, even if the likes of Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey haven’t played in the preseason. Bishop has good ball skills and has been solid in coverage, but the run support and the inconsistent tackling are concerns, and could have him on the outside looking in on the roster this season.

He needs to create some splash Thursday night to earn his spot.

2. WR ROBERT WOODS

Much like Bishop, it seemed just a few short months ago that Robert Woods was a lock for the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh, especially with some questions at the receiver position behind DK Metcalf. Since then, though, Woods hasn’t done anything to stand out, while other names — particularly Scotty Miller — have emerged and seemingly passed him entirely.

While Woods is a good blocker and brings some physicality to the position, he has just one reception in the preseason. He is coming off a game against Tampa Bay in which he played late into the fourth quarter with guys like No. 4 QB Logan Woodside and UDFA receivers Max Hurleman and Ke’Shawn Williams. Not great for Bobby Trees.

Thursday night is the last chance for Woods to make an impact and prove his worth. If not, the Steelers could send him packing, no worse for the wear.

3. iOL MAX SCHARPING

A quietly valuable depth piece late last season, Max Scharping is playing out of position this summer for the Steelers. Due to the injury to backup center Ryan McCollum, he’s seeing a lot of work at center. Though he’s had some issues with snaps, particularly in shotgun, during the preseason, Scharping has played some sound football.

A guard normally, Scharping has picked up center on the fly and has made the case to stick around with the Steelers entering the season. He’s played 106 snaps at center so far in the preseason, grading out at a 49.1 overall, though he has a 61.3 overall grade in pass protection and has allowed just one pressure.

It seems like the Steelers would keep McCollum over Scharping entering the season at center if McCollum is healthy, but he has yet to play a snap in the preseason. If Scharping can put together another decent game at center for the Steelers, it could force the franchise’s hand at the backup pivot.

4. RB LEW NICHOLS

What a story Lew Nichols has become for the Steelers.

Since signing with the Steelers on August 11 and joining the team late in training camp, Nichols has done nothing but produce and impress in the two preseason games against the Jaguars and the Buccaneers. Across two preseason games, Nichols has nine carries for 73 yards, including a 37-yarder against Tampa Bay that was impressive in the fourth quarter, showing off his vision and contact balance.

He also has two catches for 15 yards and has played 12 snaps on special teams. Though he seems like a long shot to beat out a guy like Trey Sermon as the RB4 for the Steelers, the way Nichols has produced some splash so far in preseason has been eye-opening.

The former Central Michigan star should get a lot of snaps Thursday night to continue making a case for the roster. Based on how he’s performed so far, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him create more splash and generate more buzz.

5. ILB CARSON BRUENER

Heading into the preseason opener against the Jaguars, I had rookie linebacker Carson Bruener down as a player to watch. He didn’t disappoint. He recorded three tackles on kickoff coverage, including the first stop of the game, and later added three tackles on defense.

The moment didn’t appear too big for him, and the arrow pointed up. Then, last week against Tampa Bay, he was quiet and didn’t produce like he did in the first week. He also only played just 14 defensive snaps, compared to 23 in the preseason opener.

Now, entering the final preseason game of the year, Bruener needs a big showing on both defense and special teams to try and force the Steelers’ hand at inside linebacker. Devin Harper was waived with an injury, so now Bruener finds himself battling with only Mark Robinson at this point.

Bruener has the four years of contractual control going for him, and his abilities at linebacker and on special teams are very similar to Robinson’s, so it could come down to money with Robinson in the final year of his rookie contract. Hopefully, the two get a lot of playing time Friday night and can let their play and production determine the roster spot.