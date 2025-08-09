Can Steelers Get Run Game Going Against Defense Other Than Their Own?

Can the Steelers get the run game going against a defense other than their own?

The Steelers want to run the ball, but they’ve had minimal success against their own defense so far during training camp. Having the highest-paid defense in the NFL, one hopes, would buy you such a superior product, after all. Even if we accept that their own defense is that good, however, they still have to run the ball against everybody else.

Tonight, the Steelers play the Jaguars, their first chance to really test the run game. They won’t have lead back Jaylen Warren, but rookie Kaleb Johnson will make his anticipated in-stadium debut. Based on our Alex Kozora’s training camp observations, Johnson has looked like the best back in camp.

One hopes, then, that he can look like the best back in EverBank Stadium tonight as well. Not just because that would be good for the Steelers’ run game, but also, it might mean their run defense is doing its job, too. Both are pretty important, after all, and lacked in certain areas last season.

Last season, the Steelers tried to force the run game, ending it with 533 rushing attempts. They were one of few teams in the NFL who attempted more runs than passes in 2024. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, it’s not immediately clear if they repeat that feat, but a healthy run game certainly increases the odds.

While they ran the ball over 500 times, they only managed 4.1 yards per attempt. The Steelers’ run game ranked fourth in attempts, but 25th in efficiency. They didn’t even crack the top 10 in rushing yards, either, for all of their efforts.

Since then, they parted with Najee Harris in free agency, signed Kenneth Gainwell, and drafted Kaleb Johnson. The Steelers also have the offensive line in place that they intended last season, which probably favors run blocking. One hopes that if they are in for a better season, we will begin to see that tonight.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.