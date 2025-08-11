Cam Heyward Won’t Rule Out Missing Games Amid Contract Talks

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves involved in a little bit of drama. Perhaps their biggest storyline revolved around whether or not they’d sign Aaron Rodgers. Then, they dealt with T.J. Watt’s contract talks. After Watt signed a new deal just ahead of training camp, the Steelers seemed drama-free, but that is not the case. Now, they’re dealing with Cam Heyward wanting his contract adjusted. It’s unclear when, or if, the two sides will get something done, and Heyward seems prepared to consider missing regular-season games if it comes to that.

“I think there are definitely options out there that could reflect that,” Heyward said Monday, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter.

Asked if he was prepared to miss regular season games as he tries to renegotiate his contract, Steelers DL Cam Heyward said: "I think there are definitely options out there that could reflect that." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2025

It’s one thing for Heyward to be a limited participant in training camp, and another entirely for him to skip regular-season games. Heyward hasn’t skipped training camp in his pursuit of a new contract. He’s still been engaged with the team, even if he isn’t always practicing.

Heyward’s limited practice participation isn’t a huge surprise, either. He’s 36 years old and one of the most grizzled veterans in the league. He tends to get less work than other defensive linemen during training camp anyway.

Last year, Heyward sought a contract extension. That deal didn’t get done until right before the start of the regular season. However, it also didn’t send a ton of new money Heyward’s way. He followed that by having one of his best seasons yet, being named a first-team All-Pro.

The defensive line market exploded this offseason, and Heyward isn’t properly compensated compared to his peers. He’s one of the best defensive linemen in the league, and he wants to get paid as such.

Could this contract dispute actually lead to Heyward missing games? It’s possible. Remember that Le’Veon Bell skipped the entire 2018 season due to a contract standoff.

However, Heyward isn’t Bell. He’s been arguably the Steelers’ greatest leader for years, and he’s stated that his ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. For the Steelers to do that, they will need Heyward.

Just as well, during Heyward’s contract dispute with the team last year, he joked about potentially joining the Cleveland Browns. While that wasn’t a serious suggestion, it shows that Heyward is aware of the power that his words hold. Here, he could be doing that again to try to gain some leverage with the Steelers.

But if Heyward sits out games, he could miss out on what could be his last chance at a Super Bowl run. It makes the most sense for the Steelers to pay Heyward and have him with the team for the start of the year.