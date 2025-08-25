Cam Heyward Practicing Puts ‘Pressure’ On Steelers, Thinks Local Reporter

Cam Heyward’s “hold-in” has been anything but traditional. He began the summer by practicing in full before opting out of team drills once the pads came on. Still, he worked with his d-line teammates during individual periods and got his cardio work in during the rest of practice. Last week, he returned to full participation in practice despite not being any closer on the revised contract he seeks. Local reporter Jeff Hathhorn thinks that’s an intentional decision meant to turn up the heat on the front office.

“I think he put some pressure on the Steelers,” Hathhorn said on the latest No. 1 Cochran Sports Showdown that aired Sunday night. “Coming out in full pads and like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna come out here. I’m ready to work. I’ve been around the team. I’m still around the guys. I’m talking to them, I’m in huddles.’ I think that was more him getting an opportunity to show, ‘Hey, let’s, let’s step this thing up and get something done.'”

It’s hard to agree with that assessment. Every team would feel so lucky to have their players practice as they angle for new contracts. Go ahead, Cam. Practice and while you’re at it, go play the regular season while we mull over that contract request. We’ll get back to you in March.

Heyward’s act was less sinister and more a show of good faith. Negotiations are all about carrots and sticks. Carrots to incentivize, sticks to punish. Heyward’s “sticks” came in the form of not practicing for much of training camp and keeping open the possibility of missing regular-season games. That didn’t seem to get him far.

Now, he’s using the carrots. Practicing to show he’s still committed to the team even though he wants a new deal because he thinks he’s underpaid.

It remains to be seen if that strategy will be any more effective. Pittsburgh has all the leverage here and is winning the PR battle. Right or wrong, Heyward has been labeled as greedy and selfish for wanting a new contract after receiving a deal a year ago. Even if that 2024 contract wasn’t a raise and devoid of any new guaranteed money.

Heyward showed good faith. Time will tell if Pittsburgh returns the favor and gives his contract a tweak.