Cam Heyward Can’t ‘Justify Playing At The Number I’m Playing At’ As He Seeks New Deal

After declining to speak last week after the report of his hold-in while seeking a new contract, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward addressed the media Monday following training camp practice in Latrobe.

Heyward outlined why he is seeking a new deal coming off another first-team All-Pro season, stating he had talks with the team in February at the NFL Combine and wants to feel valued at his position.

He did not rule out missing regular-season games if he and the Steelers don’t reach an agreement.

“Looking for my contract to be addressed. Honestly, looking to be valued, in my eyes,” Heyward told reporters, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X. “When I look around at my position, I think I’m like 22nd [in terms of pay] as a d-tackle. I’m 36 as a d-lineman. I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field. So it’s hard for me to, after the year I’ve had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at.”

Cam Heyward is explains his hold in. Says he requested a new contract in February “When I signed the deal last year, I told them when I have an All Pro year I wanna come back (and renegotiate)… everyone kinda giggled.” Heyward was All Pro in 2024 pic.twitter.com/doo7ZXDIqG — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2025

Heyward signed a two-year, $29 million extension last offseason, keeping him with the Steelers through the 2026 season. But it was a glorified contract restructure, as Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan laid out.

Earlier this offseason, Heyward received $13.45 million in a roster bonus as part of that extension, leaving him with a guaranteed base salary of $1.3 million in 2025. Based on average per year pay, according to OverTheCap.com, Heyward ranks 23rd in compensation among NFL interior defensive linemen, tied with Arizona’s Dalvin Tomlinson at $14.5 million per year.

Players like Milton Williams, Zach Allen, Alim McNeil, Christian Barmore, Osa Odighizuwa, Johnathan Allen and Javon Kinlaw have reset the market in recent months at the position, now earning more per year than Heyward.

After dominating from start to finish last season and earning another All-Pro accolade, Heyward wants his contract adjusted to match his talent level. One way the Steelers could take care of Heyward is to bump part of his $12.95 million non-guaranteed roster bonus for 2026 to 2025 to give him more cash now, as Dave Bryan has suggested.

Heyward, according to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, says he’s open to that sort of thing.

“Being respectful to the process of what both sides are trying to accomplish, I would definitely say that’s something similar I’m thinking about,” Heyward said regarding some of the roster bonus in 2026 being kicked into 2025.

Asked if he's looking for the Steelers to convert some of his 2026 bonus money into guarantees, Cam Heyward said: "Being respectful to the process of what both sides are trying to accomplish, I would definitely say that's something similar I'm thinking about." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 11, 2025

Dave Bryan laid out that scenario just a few days ago on X.

At the risk of Cam probably taking offense to this, perhaps the easiest way for the Steelers to satisfy him right now would be for them to fully guarantee his 2026 March roster bonus of $12.95M and his $1.3M base salary. That at least guarantees him the security beyond 2025 and… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 8, 2025

So far, though, talks haven’t gone anywhere, and it’s led to some frustrations for Heyward. Coaches don’t seem worried about him being ready to go for the season, but there is some concern that this contract situation could drag out, which is good for nobody.

Heyward also stated Monday that while he did sign an extension last offseason, he told the team that when he has another All-Pro season, he would come back to the table to renegotiate.

“I understand I signed the contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told then, ‘When I have an All-Pro year, expect me to come back and you can look at the contract and see what it was,'” Heyward said. “But, I think everybody kind a giggled a little bit, but in my head I use it as motivation.”

Now, the two sides are in a bit of a standoff. Heyward is seemingly conducting a hold-in, not going through team drills during training camp. Though he has done individual drills, he hasn’t been participating in team sessions and now isn’t dressing for practices at all.

Heyward remains engaged, though, and continues to help the younger players in his room, but he’s not getting the work in on the field.

Heyward is criminally underpaid based on his production and standing as one of the very best interior defensive linemen in football. Hopefully this gets worked out soon and the franchise pillar can get back on the field and feel valued.