Calvin Austin III, Several Other Injured Steelers Not Playing In Preseason Finale

Earlier this week, Mike Tomlin announced that Aaron Rodgers and several other Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t suit up for the team’s final preseason game. He left the door open for most of the rest of the team, but he’s holding some other starters out, too, according to Steelers reporter Missi Matthews.

“Pat Freiermuth, for example, is in full uniform,” Matthews shared right before the game via the DVE Pregame Show. “Jaylen Warren. Jonnu Smith is not. I do think in terms of Alex Highsmith, Donte Kent, the rookie, and also Calvin Austin [III], Coach [Tomlin] said those guys, their participation was growing. They will not make it tonight.”

On the KDKA Kickoff Show, Tomlin added one more veteran to the list of players who won’t suit up for the Steelers’ preseason finale.

“I’m getting cold feet regarding Isaac Seumalo,” Tomlin said. “He won’t play tonight and maybe a few others.”

It isn’t surprising to hear that Austin, Highsmith, Kent, and Seumalo won’t play in the Steelers’ preseason finale. They’ve all been battling injuries over the past few weeks. Smith seemed healthy, but he missed a few days with knee soreness during training camp. Perhaps Tomlin is just being cautious with the veteran tight end.

Highsmith missing the preseason shouldn’t be too much of problem. He’s a known commodity, and it looked like his participation was ramping up going into this game. Therefore, as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks, it feels likely that he’ll suit up for Week 1. Similar things could be said about Seumalo, who started camp on the NFI list and was a limited participant throughout.

Austin and Kent, on the other hand, would’ve loved to get work in during the preseason. The Steelers are thin at wide receiver, and while Austin’s roster spot isn’t in danger, it would’ve been nice for him to get some work in during actual games. He expressed frustration at being hampered by his injury for so long.

Meanwhile, Kent is a seventh-round rookie. His roster spot is not guaranteed at all. The Steelers’ cornerback room is crowded, so missing this time could result in Kent hearing his name called on cut-down day.

It looks like some of the Steelers’ new faces could play in this game, though. Jalen Ramsey is suited up in uniform. That doesn’t guarantee that he’ll play. He could simply warmup. However, it shows that the Steelers have some willingness to dress starters during this game. If some of those other names were healthy, they could’ve been in uniform as well.

The Carolina Panthers aren’t scheduled to play many of their key contributors, so we’ll see how long the Steelers leave their notable names in for. Without players like Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf in there, it still won’t be a true showing for the Steelers’ starting offense. Hopefully, they still show positive signs, though.