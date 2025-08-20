Bryan: 2025 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction – Post-Second Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now played two preseason games and will play their third and final one Thursday night on the road. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my third 53-man Steelers roster prediction for 2025.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers’ 53-man roster, the final one for 2025, will likely be posted right after the team’s third preseason game and obviously before roster cuts commence.

The links to my first two 53-man roster predictions are below.

Bryan: 2025 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Bryan: 2025 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Preseason Opener

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: Yes, this group of three could ultimately include Skylar Thompson over Howard should the Steelers decide to place Howard on the Reserve/Injured list next week. There are three ways to get Howard to IR, however. One of those ways is as a not-designated-to-return player and that would mean no chance of him returning in 2025. The other two ways are as a DTR player with one of those two options, including him being one of two max players who are placed on the list prior to the final cut downs next week. Great arguments can be made for the Steelers to keep Thompson on the cheap and especially if they can’t trade next week. There should probably be more discussion about Thompson being the No. 3 to start the 2025 season, especially if Howard isn’t fully healthy come Week 1.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: This should be the three and that has been the case since Johnson was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft several months ago. Assuming all three get out of the preseason finale fully healthy, that would leave Trey Sermons and Lew Nichols as prime practice squad candidates as the team’s two running backs on that 17-player squad. This position group is one of the easiest to predict all the way around most of the offseason.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek

Analysis: While Skowronek is reportedly be battling through a toe injury late in the preseason, odds are great he will be back healthy by Week 1. As for Miller, the team sure seems to like what he brings to the table in several areas. Rodgers loves his smarts and that is a great player to have in your corner. The main way this position group grows from five to six is if an outsider is brought in via a signing or trade. The Steelers obviously have had interest in free agent WR Gabe Davis this offseason, but as of Wednesday morning, there is no concrete evidence they will ultimately sign him before Week 1. This unit could use one more veteran just the same, especially with Austin battling through an oblique injury. We’ll see.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Yinz better get ready to bitch about Connor Heyward making the roster next week. That seems like a foregone conclusion going on several weeks now. Unless the team finds a blocking tight end who can play on special teams next week, Heyward’s spot should be considered very, very safe ahead of the preseason finale. None of the younger tight ends the Steelers looked at this summer came close to pushing Heyward for his roster spot. He is a special teams asset overall and that can’t be forgotten about.

Offensive Linemen (9) – Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, Spencer Anderson, Andrus Peat, Dylan Cook, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Calvin Anderson and McCollum have yet to play during the preseason due to injuries but hopefully the latter will be able to go Thursday night. I wonder if Anderson will be ready by Week 1 as he has not practiced since sustaining an injury during the team’s annual Friday Night Lights practice in early August. Until I hear something positive regarding Anderson’s status, I have him going to the Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player next week and prior to the initial 53-man roster being set. Hopefully Peat will play more left tackle Thursday night after showing in the second preseason game that he can still play left guard. While Cook has yet to play in a regular-season game, he can play multiple spots on the offensive line should a need arise.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Yahya Black, Logan Lee

Analysis: I swapped out Esezi Otomewo for Lee this time around and I assuming the team keeps seven defensive linemen instead of six. Lee is a borderline choice right now, especially if the Steelers only keep six defensive linemen to start the regular season. Lee would likely easily pass through waivers and make it to the practice squad next week as well. This group has the ability to be toyed with from a numbers game standpoint. They’ll keep at least six and we do know that.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

Analysis: While rookie Carson Bruener is a great story and a member of the 2025 draft class, Robinson is still a better choice over him with the preseason winding down. Bruener should easily land on the practice squad after clearing waivers next week. He can always be elevated during the regular season should a need arise.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: Maybe the Steelers can sucker a team to trade for DeMarvin Leal next week. We’ll see. Regardless, it’s hard to make a case for Leal surviving the final roster cuts. Eku Leota had a nice summer but he and Julius Welschof both figure to land on the practice squad next week. As for Sawyer, the rookie could use his best preseason showing Thursday night as he gets ready for his first NFL season.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., James Pierre

Analysis: Cory Trice Jr. isn’t likely to play Thursday night and if that winds up being the case, he will have missed every preseason game for the second time in his young career. The Steelers like him, they just can’t seem to keep him healthy. Until I learn anything new about Trice’s health, I have him going the Reserve/Injured list next week as a designated-to-return player prior to the initial 53-man roster being set. Bishop should just make it again this year, along with Pierre, who figures to be one of two punt gunners again in 2025.

Safeties (4) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, Chuck Clark

Analysis: These four should be the final four and overall, it’s not a bad group. There’s no reason to keep five safeties, even with Killebrew mainly being on the team because of his special teams work. He’ll likely be the special teams captain once again as well. Clark and Thornhill seem to be smart additions by the Steelers earlier in the offseason.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Obviously, this is Boswell’s spot. Will we see him kick field goals and extra points Thursday night? We’ll see. Will the Steelers give him more cash for 2025 before Week 1? Once again, we’ll see. Rookie Ben Sauls will be jettisoned next week.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Johnston and Corliss Waitman seem to be in a dead heat with one preseason game remaining. The Steelers should let Waitman handle all short field punts on Thursday night and let Johnston handle the longer ones. As a fan, yinz should probably root for at least six punts Thursday night so the Steelers can get one last read on both punters. The loser of this battle might ultimately get traded for a late-round draft pick next week. We have seen the Steelers do that before.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: While Kuntz unfortunately is battling through a sternum injury right now, it sounds like he might be ready to resume long snapping come Week 1. If he’s not fully cleared for the start of the regular season, the Steelers will likely sign veteran Jake McQuaide to the practice squad after he is cut so that he can be elevated for Week 1.

Non-53-Man Spots (4)

Reserve/Injured (4) – Donald Parham Jr. (OUT), Dean Lowry (OUT), T Calvin Anderson (DTR), Cory Trice Jr. (DTR)

Analysis: Parham sustained an Achilles injury during OTAs, and he has been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list ever since. Lowry sustained an ACL injury at the start of training camp and he has since joined Parham on that same list. I think there is a good chance that both Anderson and Trice go to the Reserve/Injured list next week with designated-to-return tags placed on them prior to the initial 53-man roster being established.

Week 1 Inactives (5) – Will Howard (3rd QB), Beanie Bishop Jr., Dylan Cook, Logan Lee, Scotty Miller

Practice Squad (17) – WR Max Hurleman, CB Donte Kent, DT Esezi Otomewo, CB Daryl Porter Jr., WR Brandon Johnson, RB Trey Sermon, ILB Carson Bruener, OLB Eku Leota, G/C Max Scharping, T Steven Jones, G Doug Nester, TE JJ Galbreath, S Sebastian Castro, LS Jake McQuaide, S Quindell Johnson, RB Lew Nichols, OLB Julius Welschof (INT exception)

Analysis: Another 17 dart throws at practice squad signings and all from the current 91-man roster with the preseason winding down. There are, of course, several carryovers from my first few predictions on this list, but a few new names as well. The Steelers have a history of adding several players released from other NFL teams, so obviously all 17 of my selections won’t hit. It will be interesting, however, to see how many of these 17 players wind up starting the 2025 regular season on the practice squad.

Summary: As is usually the case, a lot of these 53-man roster projected players are quite obvious ones. As for changes from my previous attempt, there are two players I changed out. In are Peat and Lee, and out are Anderson (DTR) and Otomewo (PS).

Once again, I have all but two of this year’s draft picks, Bruener and Kent, making the 53-man roster for Week 1. I also once again have an odd 24/26 player split on offense and defense on this third roster prediction.