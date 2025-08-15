Bryan: 2025 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now completed their 2025 training camp as of this week and play their second preseason game Saturday night at home. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my second 53-man roster prediction for the team.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below, along with your 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers’ 53-man roster will likely be posted right before the team’s third preseason game. After that, my final prediction will be released right before the cutdown date.

The link to my first 53-man roster prediction is below.

Bryan: 2025 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: The hand/finger injury suffered by Howard during training camp will hopefully be healed by the start of the regular season. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have to start 2025 on the Reserve/Injured list. We’ll see. As for Skylar Thompson, a few more nice preseason game showings could result in another team coveting him as a trade candidate, where a late-round draft pick might be involved as compensation. The New York Jets, who the Steelers play in Week 1, is the first team that comes to my mind. We aren’t likely to see Rodgers or Howard play at all during the preseason, and that certainly sucks as a fan.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: For now, there is still no reason for me to move off of these three. Barring any injuries to any of them, they will be my final three. Trey Sermon could wind up on the practice squad and possibly even Lew Nichols as well.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek

Analysis: Metcalf, Austin, Wilson and Skowronek are obviously easy keeps with the last player on that list being a special teamer. I originally had Robert Woods as one of my five, but it feels like he could be outside of the roster bubble right now. Several other younger wide receivers had good showings in the first preseason game, and we’ll need to watch the second exhibition to see if any in that group separates and continues to shine. Max Hurleman, maybe? Steelers OC Arthur Smith sure seems to be a fan of Miller, so this time around I will replace Woods with him. The current ailment that Austin is dealing with could throw a wrench into this position group, however. Could an outside wide receiver still be in the plans? On the surface, I’m not sure one can completely rule such an addition out right now.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: None of the rookie tight ends challenged Connor Heyward for his roster spot throughout training camp. In fact, one of those young undrafted free agent tight ends has already been waived. Connor Heyward’s best ability comes on special teams. His second best ability is his availability. Unless the Steelers go outside for a fourth tight end, these four are likely to be the four on the 53-man roster, barring any injuries happening, of course.

Offensive Linemen (9) – Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, Spencer Anderson, Calvin Anderson, Dylan Cook, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Can Calvin Anderson and Ryan McCollum get back healthy by Week 1? We’ll see. It sure seems like both might miss a second preseason game on Saturday night at the time of this post. While Max Scharping has been the backup center with McCollum sidelined by injury, he’s a better guard. None of the other backup offensive linemen have really pushed for roster spots through the first preseason game, in my opinion. Much like the wide receiver position group, an outsider coming in at the last minute is not totally out of the question right now. Andrus Peat can help his cause Saturday night with a better showing, and thus threaten Calvin Anderson for his spot in the nine.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Esezi Otomewo, Yahya Black

Analysis: The knee injury that Dean Lowry sustained earlier in training camp made this position group a little easier to predict. Otomewo might be the most questionable one of the seven, but has anyone really pushed him yet? In my opinion, no. Certainly not Logan Lee. Will the Steelers indeed keep seven defensive linemen in total? That certainly can be debated at this point. That’s how many I am keeping during this prediction round, however.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

Analysis: I originally had rookie Carson Bruener in this group of five and in lieu of Robinson. After one preseason game in the books, I am swapping out Bruener for Robinson, who has value on special teams. There’s still two more preseason games to go for Bruener to make me switch back to him, however. It sure was good to see Holcomb back on the field last Saturday. This seems to be a good and deep position group overall.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: These are my same four from my initial prediction, and only the rookie Sawyer played in the first preseason game. He’s a lock, however. These should be the final four barring any injuries. I doubt the Steelers keep five in total, especially if they decide to keep five inside linebackers. Maybe the Steelers can sucker a team to trade for DeMarvin Leal. I doubt it, but we’ll see.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., James Pierre

Analysis: Cory Trice Jr. can’t make the club in the tub. He was on my original group of six cornerbacks but not anymore. He just can’t stay healthy. While Pierre isn’t much of a cover cornerback, he sure is good on special teams. I apologize to Bishop this time around for jettisoning him as part of my first roster prediction ahead of training camp getting underway. If Trice can get back in action before the preseason ends, it still might not be enough for him.

Safeties (4) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, Chuck Clark

Analysis: I originally had Quindell Johnson as one of four safeties, but that was before the team signed Clark. With Clark now on the team, Johnson has to come off my 53-man roster prediction. I have him landing on the practice squad this time around. This should be a very cut-and-dry group of four at this point. Injuries are the only thing that can change that, in my opinion.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: This is Boswell’s spot, and nobody should think otherwise. The only real question concerning him right now is related to whether he gets more money in 2025, or at the very least, get his 2026 money fully guaranteed before Week 1.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Johnston and Corliss Waitman sure seem to be in a legitimate preseason battle after one exhibition game now in the books. I am staying with Johnston right now as my predicted winner. Let’s see how Saturday night goes for these two punters, who were both good in the first preseason game. The loser of this battle could possibly get traded for a late-round draft pick before Week 1. We’ll see. This is a good problem for the Steelers to have right now at this position.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: The Steelers waived LS Tucker Addington before the team’s first preseason game, so that now leaves Kuntz without any competition. He’s the easy choice here for obvious reasons.

Non-53-Man Spots (2)

Reserve/Injured (2) – Donald Parham Jr., Dean Lowry

Analysis: Parham sustained an Achilles injury during OTAs, and he has been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list ever since. Lowry sustained an ACL injury at the start of training camp and he has since joined Parham on that same list. Here’s to that list not growing anymore in the next few weeks.

Practice Squad (17) – WR Max Hurleman, CB Donte Kent, DT Logan Lee, CB Cory Trice Jr., WR Brandon Johnson, RB Trey Sermon, ILB Carson Bruener, OLB Eku Leota, G/C Max Scharping, T Steven Jones, G Doug Nester, TE JJ Galbreath, S Sebastian Castro, DT Breiden Fehoko, S Quindell Johnson, RB Lew Nichols, OLB Julius Welschof (INT exception)

Analysis: Another 17 dart throws at practice squad signings and all from the current 91-man roster now that training camp has ended. There are of course several carryovers from my first prediction on this list, but a few new names as well. The Steelers have a history of adding several players released from other NFL teams, so obviously all 17 of my selections won’t hit. It will be interesting, however, to see how many of these 17 players do wind up starting the 2025 regular season on the practice squad.

Summary: As is usually the case, a lot of these 53-man roster projected players are quite obvious ones. As for changes from my first attempt, there are four players that I changed out. In are Miller, Bishop, Clark and Robinson, and out are Woods, Trice, Bruener and Johnson.

I have all but two of this year’s draft picks, Bruener and Kent, making the 53-man roster for Week 1. I also have an odd 24/26 player split on offense and defense on this second roster prediction.