Report: Browns Releasing Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

The post-Pittsburgh Steelers career for veteran NFL wide receiver Diontae Johnson continues to spiral.

Johnson, who spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans last season after being traded from the Steelers for cornerback Donte Jackson, is now out of a job with the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing Johnson, who signed with the franchise in late April on a one-year deal.

The #Browns are releasing WR Diontae Johnson, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The seven-year veteran was with the team since signing in late April. pic.twitter.com/Yuc4umEjip — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2025

Johnson played 73 snaps in the preseason, grading out at just a 47.5 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 49.7 in the passing game, but just a 38.0 as a run blocker. He hauled in just two passes for 19 yards on six targets, dropping one pass in the preseason opener against the Panthers on a ball from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A third-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, Johnson developed into a standout for the Black and Gold, eventually becoming one of the few wide receivers to get a second contract from the franchise. But things went south quickly. Johnson became a problem in the locker room and on the field, getting into arguments with quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the locker room in 2022 and then having poor effort on the field in 2023 after a Jaylen Warren fumble. Later that year, Johnson got into it with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the locker room, too.

The Steelers ultimately moved on from Johnson after the 2023 season, trading him to Carolina, which kick-started a turbulent last 18 months for the receiver. He spent just half a season in Carolina before being dealt to Baltimore at the trade deadline.

With the Ravens, things went even further south as Johnson refused to go into a game late and was ultimately cut. He landed with the Texans late in the year but was later released by them, too, before landing back with the Ravens.

A free agent this offseason, Johnson didn’t have many suitors until the Browns came calling in late April, signing the former Steelers weapon. In a wide receiver room featuring the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, it appeared the Johnson had a chance to stick in Cleveland.

But a rough training camp and a poor preseason showing ultimately sealed his fate, leading the Browns to letting him go. After putting up some strong numbers from 2021-23 with the Steelers, it seems like Johnson might be out of NFL opportunities at just 29 years old.