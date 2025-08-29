Browns ‘Pleased’ With Deshaun Watson’s Rehab Work, ‘Could Be Ready’ By Late October

The Browns ended up keeping three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but don’t forget about Deshaun Watson just yet. Placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List, he is not ready to practice, and unable to. But he is looking good during his own workouts, according to veteran beat writer Mary Kay Cabot.

Writing for Cleveland.com recently, she noted that Watson had some prominent eyes on him. Watching his progress are HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry, and even owner Jimmy Haslam. Considering Haslam, who spearheaded the disastrous blockbuster trade to acquire him, described the move as a “big swing-and-miss”, that’s not insignificant. He also personally attended the quarterback’s wedding last month.

“He looked good in the workout, and if they didn’t know any better, they never would’ve guessed that he had undergone surgery in January to repair his retorn Achilles”, Cabot wrote of Watson. “Or that he had surgery the season before to repair his fractured right throwing shoulder”.

Deshaun Watson was once one of the NFL’s bright young stars, emerging from the same class as Patrick Mahomes. A season-ending injury limited him to just six starts as a rookie, but he made the Pro Bowl the following three seasons. Amid turmoil in the Texans organization, he sat out the 2021 season.

In the interim, dozens of massage therapists filed lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual misconduct. Although he escaped criminal charges, with set off a bidding war to trade for him, he settled the civil cases out of court. The specter of the allegations, however, remains very much over his head, and his poor play cemented his newly-earned reputation as not just a bad quarterback but a bad person.

Since acquiring Deshaun Watson in 2022, he has played just 19 games. In his first season, he served an 11-game suspension stemming from the accusations, which the NFL found credible. Due to multiple injuries in 2023, he started just six games, but finished with a 5-1 record. Last season, however, he went just 1-6 in seven starts, looking awful, before tearing his Achilles. During his rehab process, he tore it again, setting him back even further. He has done everything he could since then, however, to overcome it.

“Watson is progressing well in his Achilles rehab, and could be ready to practice in late October or November”, Cabot wrote. “Whether or not the Browns activate him this season remains to be seen, but the team brass has been pleased”.

Despite the numerous setbacks, Watson vowed to return stronger than ever. To where he returns, assuming he does return, is an unknown. The Browns still owe him $92 million over the next two years, which is fully guaranteed. If they wanted to release him, they would have to get creative with his contract.