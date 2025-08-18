Browns Name Joe Flacco Starting QB, Beating Out Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback to begin the 2025 season, the team announced on Twitter.

Joe Cool leading the way 🫡 We've named Joe Flacco our starting quarterback. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 18, 2025

Flacco getting the starting nod was the expected outcome after an offseason competition that included former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. All three dealt with injuries throughout training camp, and Flacco also offers the most experience and familiarity in Cleveland’s system.

The Browns rode a strong five-game performance by Flacco during the 2023 season to a 4-1 finish and playoff appearance. His familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system likely gave him a leg up on the competition, and after starting six games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, Flacco again finds himself as a QB1.

During the 2023 season with Cleveland, Flacco threw for 1,316 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Turnovers were his undoing, as he threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in a blowout 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the 2023 Wild Card Round.

Flacco will have a shot at redemption, although the Browns are projected to be the worst team in the AFC North this season. They play the Steelers in Week 6 and Week 17, and as of now, Flacco under center for those games.

The Steelers have an extensive history against Flacco, as he began his career a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He spent 11 years with the Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII. He’s gone 11-11 against the Steelers in his career, including a win last season with the Colts. Flacco came off the bench and threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in place of an injured Anthony Richardson as the Colts handed the Steelers their first loss of the season.

After finishing 3-14 last season, it’s clear the Browns are in the midst of a rebuild, and they’ll turn to a veteran in Flacco to try and keep them afloat this season. Pickett will likely serve as the team’s second-string QB, and that’s what he’s listed as on the Browns’ most recent depth chart. Cleveland is Pickett’s third team after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024 and serving as the backup to Jalen Hurts following two seasons with the Steelers.