Broderick Jones Feels Like He’s ‘Quicker With My Hands And Feet’ This Year

One of the biggest questions facing the Pittsburgh Steelers is how well OT Broderick Jones will play this season. He’s back at his natural left tackle position, but his struggles last season — and to start training camp — are leaving a lot of people worried. Pair those with a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, and that’s a concern.

Jones needs to improve in order for the Steelers to have success in 2025. And he feels like there are two key areas where he has.

“Probably my footwork and my hands, just being able to quicken ’em up,” Jones said Wednesday after practice per video from Steelers.com. “I’ll probably say just being quicker with my hands and feet.”

That would be big if Broderick Jones has improved both his foot and hand speed. In 2024, Jones surrendered 10 sacks and 43 quarterback pressures. It was part of a rough season for the Steelers’ starting offensive tackles. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. gave up 12 sacks and 41 pressures, and the Steelers didn’t make a major effort to retain him.

Jones played left tackle throughout his college career at the University of Georgia. And Troy Fautanu is focusing entirely on right tackle. According to C Zach Frazier, Jones is more comfortable at left tackle rather than right tackle. That’s good news.

But none of that matters if Broderick Jones’ performance doesn’t start turning around. The 2023 first-round pick has struggled with speed rushers due to a slow get-off at the snap. Then he has struggled when those same pass rushers have countered with an inside move. And the Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said Jones has struggled early in camp.

But if Broderick Jones has quicker feet at the snap, he won’t have to overcommit to stop the outside rush. And if he has quicker hands, it will help prevent him from getting beat by an inside counter. That would be quite good news for Jones, Aaron Rodgers, and the entire Steelers’ offense.