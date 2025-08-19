Broderick Jones Describes ‘Love/Hate Relationship’ In Working With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far older and more experienced than most of his Steelers teammates, which Broderick Jones says presents good and bad. A four-time MVP and a stickler for many specifics, he expects people to do their job. While there is leeway within that framework, and he likes to joke, business is also business.

Asked about his and the Steelers’ offensive line’s relationship with Rodgers, Jones offered, the following answer. I will provide it in full, along with the question, to provide as much context as possible. “What’s it been like working with Aaron [Rodgers] and his relationship? You guys, except for Isaac [Seumalo] are all so much younger than [him]. What’s that dynamic like?”

It’s a love/hate relationship at the same time. Because sometimes he’s playing, but everybody’s not on the same page. But it’s also good to have that bond within to have the understanding of, ‘Okay, he’s a vet. ‘I know everything, let me make sure everybody else is good and then we can carry on with whatever was going on, whatever the situation was’. Just things like that. But I feel like he has a good sense of who he is and who we’re trying to be and getting us to where we’re trying to go.

Within the answer is some ambiguity as to what Broderick Jones is talking about with Aaron Rodgers. The reference to “sometimes he’s playing”, for example, presumably indicates jokes. Does “not on the same page”, though, refer to on or off the field—or both? And is the rest of his response tied to that part, or separate?

Many Steelers offensive players have spoken about Rodgers’ preferences this offseason. My take is that, for receivers, for example, he’s not too concerned with how you get to where you’re going, but you need to be where you need to be. For linemen like Jones, you better know exactly what your assignment is and how to adjust to a blitz/stunt.

In an abundance of caution, I will stress that at no point does Broderick Jones indicate any literal meaning behind the “love/hate” reference with Aaron Rodger. It’s just something people say to describe one’s relationship with various people, or even things.

Rodgers can be hard on teammates, but he will also help them grow, and will cover for them, too. Marshawn Lynch just shared a story about how Rodgers got on him for making a mistake, but then took the blame in front of the coaches. “But then, he pulled me to the side, like ‘Hey, look, you need to get your shit together’”.

That’s Aaron Rodgers, and Broderick Jones and the rest of the Steelers are getting that full treatment. Not that that, at its core, is any different than what any quarterback should be. You want them to take ownership of the offense and its success or failure. If he’s hard on you, it shows his investment into his, your, and the team’s collective success. And that’s where the love part comes in, because you know the reason behind the lecture. Even if the joke that came before it didn’t land.