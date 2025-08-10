Brian Baldinger Believes ‘Power Ranger’ Darnell Washington Will Break Out In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night in their first preseason opener. While wins and losses don’t matter in the preseason, it’s still good to see the Steelers play well enough to win. Multiple players helped improve their stock too in the 31-25 victory. One of the notable performances came from tight end Darnell Washington. He only caught one pass for 19 yards, but it went for the Steelers’ first touchdown of the game. Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger showered Washington with praise for the play.

“Watching Darnell Washington run through this Jaguars secondary, he looks like a Power Ranger, just a giant, amongst Jaguar defenders,” Baldinger said Sunday on Twitter. “Into the end zone for the touchdown.

“You’ve gotta believe that he’s gonna be a big part of this offense. You just watch Mason Rudolph, playing some tall ball. [A] 6-5 quarterback to a 6-7 tight end, and you finish in the end zone. I’ve gotta believe that that man is gonna have a breakout season this year.”

It’s easy to see why Baldinger is excited about Washington. The former third-round pick is a massive man, towering over almost everyone on the field. His size makes him a unique asset for the Steelers, if he can develop more as a receiver.

Washington has taken small steps as a pass catcher during his first two NFL seasons. While he’s been a reliable blocker, the Steelers are still working to unlock other aspects of his game. During his rookie year, he didn’t do much as a receiver, only catching seven balls for 61 yards. Last season he was slightly better, posting 19 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown.

However, there’s clearly still room for Washington to grow in the passing game. This offseason, he’s talked extensively about how he’s ready to take a jump in that area.

How many opportunities Washington will have, though, remains to be seen in a crowded Steelers tight end room. Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith are both better receivers than Washington. Therefore, he might have a tough time proving himself.

There are reasons to be hopeful, though. OC Arthur Smith loves utilizing tight ends, and he’s spoken highly of Washington. While Washington may never become Travis Kelce, the Steelers could use him as a dangerous red-zone weapon. That feels like where he could be most effective in the pass game, thanks to his size. This season could see Washington continue to ascend as a receiver.