‘Both Gonna Play Meaningful Snaps:’ Breiden Fehoko Highlights What Stood Out From Steelers’ Rookie D-Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived DL Breiden Fehoko last week, but he spent a few weeks with the team in Latrobe during the team’s training camp at Saint Vincent College. That gave him a good chance to get an up-close look at two Steelers draft picks in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, his former teammates along the defensive line. Appearing on The Chipped Ham & Football podcast with Brian Batko, Fehoko explained why he thinks Harmon and Black can play a big role for the Steelers this season.
“What stands out to me about Derrick is his athleticism for a football player,” Fehoko said. “Long legs, long arms, his ability to flip his hips but also have power at the point of attack. I was really impressed with how he played the run in practice and games. I think his bright spot is being able to adjust to the game a lot quicker than most rookies, I think that’s where he gets the nod.”
While Harmon’s athleticism stood out to Fehoko, Black’s toughness also caught his eye.
“Another huge rookie, the front office did a good job of drafting just two physical specimens on the defensive line, both plug-in and play guys. They’re both gonna play meaningful snaps this year. When I talked about Derrick, I said the word I stood out was athleticism. When I think of Yahya, the word I think of is rugged,” Fehoko said. “When I think of Yahya Black, I think of a tough, rugged, SOB who is going to play hard, he’s going to put his hands on you, he’s going to create a new line of scrimmage.”
A first-round pick, it was expected that Harmon would be a Day 1 starter for the Steelers. He’s shown some flashes in training camp and the preseason, with his first sack coming in the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had some nice plays against the run as well, and Harmon has been as advertised so far.
There were more questions about Black’s role on the team as a fifth-round pick. It seemed like a curious decision for the team to play Black at defensive end rather than nose tackle, but so far, it’s seemed to pay off. It reminds me of the questions around playing Nick Herbig at EDGE rather than at off-ball linebacker, as Black has been a standout this offseason.
He got his hands on multiple passes to tip or bat them during training camp, and he was a people mover during the team’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Media’s Brian Baldinger was so impressed with Black against Jacksonville he compared him to a member of Pittsburgh’s vaunted Steel Curtain defense of the ’70s. While initially it seemed like Black would be limited in his role this year, he could be a key rotational defensive lineman for the Steelers as a rookie.
The Steelers have focused on the trenches under GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, with offensive line a focus through their first two drafts. This year, the focus came on the defensive side of the ball, and it seems as if both Harmon and Black were solid selections who can contribute now and in the future.