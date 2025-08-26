Bill Cowher Thinks Steelers Have Their ‘Best Team’ Since Last Playoff Win

Fans are frustrated that the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. The team’s standard is championships, but it’s been years since they were a threat in the postseason. However, as upset as fans are, the team is even more fed up with its failures. That can be seen in how they operated this offseason. They made some uncharacteristic moves. Cowher believes that, on paper, the Steelers are as good as they’ve ever been since their last playoff win.

“I think this is the best team they’ve had, personnel-wise,” Cowher said Monday on The Snap Count podcast. “Those things have to stay together, and there’s a lot of continuity that needs to be created… I think the biggest thing is, for the offense, to create a sense of being able to have ball possession. You can keep that defense fresh, and I would rotate.

“A lot of the things you have right now is keeping that defense fresh, even if it’s not through snaps, even through a rotation process, because it’s a long year. Having these guys very, very much healthy in that critical month of November and December when you have to make that run is gonna be a big part of their success.”

The Steelers added many notable names this offseason, including Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Jonnu Smith. Three of those players have won Super Bowls, and Smith made his first Pro Bowl last year.

However, there are questions about what level they can still play at. Some, like Rodgers and Slay, are near the end of their careers. They aren’t the same players that they once were. How much can they give the Steelers this year? That’s the elephant in the room. For instance, if Rodgers can recapture some of his old magic, the Steelers could be a more credible threat in the AFC. That’s not guaranteed, though.

Additionally, the Steelers’ roster isn’t only comprised of outside additions. Several of their draft picks are poised to blossom, too. Zach Frazier had a solid rookie season. Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones also have a chance to solidify the Steelers’ tackle spots. They’ve started to reload at some key positions.

The Steelers have talent, but that doesn’t always translate to wins. We’ll see if they can work as one cohesive unit. Last year, they collapsed as the season ended. Cowher believes they’re in a position to prevent that from happening again. Hopefully, that helps them finally get over the hump in the playoffs. Anything less than that will likely feel disappointing.