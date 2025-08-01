‘Better Than I Was Expecting Him To Be’: Kaboly Labels Chuck Clark Someone ‘To Keep An Eye On’

After trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Pittsburgh Steelers felt the need to make another addition to their safety room. Shortly after training camp began, that addition arrived in the form of Chuck Clark. He’s now competing for playing time in a crowded secondary, but according to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, playing time just might be in his future.

“You know another one you need to keep an eye on? It’s Chuck Clark,” Kaboly said Friday on 93.7 The Fan. “He’s not bad. He’s a little bit better than I was expecting him to be.”

After a terrific first season in Pittsburgh that cemented his spot in the starting lineup, Elliott earned a contract extension. That leaves Juan Thornhill as Chuck Clark’s biggest competition for playing time. Clark hasn’t been shy about making his presence felt there. According to Jeff Hathhorn, Clark may already have a leg up in that battle.

Both are players with AFC North experience, ones the Steelers are familiar with. Each are also now in Pittsburgh after some rough years in their respective careers. For Clark, it came with some bad luck. He played at a high level with the Baltimore Ravens for a string of seasons before an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.

Playing in 12 games in 2024, Chuck Clark wasn’t up to the same level. He was decent against the run with 69 tackles and a missed tackle rate of 8.0 percent. Against the pass, things weren’t as pretty. Clark gave up a 67.9-percent completion rate and a 118.0 passer rating when targeted. His completion rate wasn’t abnormal, as Clark does give up a lot of catches, but typically keeps them in front of him.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the same last year. Clark’s average depth of target when targeted was just 6.4 yards down the field, among the lowest of his career. However, he gave up 8.5 yards per target, the second highest of his career. He was getting beat, and getting beat deeper down the field than usual.

That said, Clark says the injury is now behind him and that he feels fine. That injury certainly played a role in his struggles in 2024, whether it be lingering effects or just the mental block athletes have when stepping back on the field for the first time.

So far, he’s been making a name for himself in camp. The spot he’s competing with Thornhill for is likely the last starting role in the secondary, and probably the weakest link. If Pittsburgh can get good play out of Chuck Clark or Thornhill, it will round out an otherwise complete and dominant secondary.