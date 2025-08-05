‘Best Day By Far’: Roman Wilson ‘Really Motivated’ At Today’s Practice, Reporter Says

With a lack of proven talent at receiver, the Pittsburgh Steelers are counting on big years from some of their younger players, including the likes of Roman Wilson. Yet, in the depth chart the Steelers released on Tuesday, Wilson isn’t on the first or second teams. Instead, he’s a third-team receiver along with Ben Skowronek. According to Steelers reporter Jeff Hathhorn, that may have driven him to have his “best day by far” of training camp.

“I wanna believe there’s a little motivation there from Mike Tomlin… When he [Wilson] was stretching, and you have a stretch partner for the end part, he was with Freiermuth, he was like, fired up,” Hathhorn said on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday. “He was really into the practice today. He was really motivated. You gotta believe, even though he wouldn’t say it, that designation probably stuck somewhere.”

The full depth chart includes DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III as the two starters, which was expected. Behind them on the second string are Robert Woods and Scotty Miller. Behind Wilson and Skowronek were Roc Taylor, Brandon Johnson, Ke’Shawn Williams, Max Hurleman and Lance McCutcheon.

For what it’s worth, these depth charts don’t mean a ton. It’s mainly interesting to see where the players on the roster bubble, like journeyman veterans, late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents stand. The Steelers still have another week of camp and all three preseason games ahead of them. With Wilson yet to see an NFL target, he’ll probably get some time during those three games. In short, we’re a long way from it actually being time to panic regarding Roman Wilson.

His lack of experience is also a big part of the reason he’s listed on the third team. The two players ahead of him, Woods and Miller, are both veterans who have been in the league for a long time. For example, at running back on the same depth chart, veteran Kenneth Gainwell is with the second team, while rookie Kaleb Johnson is with the third. Johnson will undoubtedly get more carries than Gainwell this year, but the Steelers know Johnson has plenty of growing to do as well.

Wilson is in the same boat. It would make sense for the Steelers to treat him as a rookie. And he’s already getting some criticism with a lack of big plays in training camp so far. However, the chemistry is starting to grow. According to our Alex Kozora, Wilson hauled in a deep pass from Rodgers over the middle, and also caught a touchdown during the seven shots drill.

Aaron Rodgers 30 yard throw over middle to WR Roman Wilson. Those two have linked up a few teams today. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 5, 2025

Would the Steelers maybe like a little more splash from Roman Wilson? Probably. But it’s far from the time to worry. He’s going through his first full training camp and is essentially a rookie this year. It’s going to take him some time to get comfortable and develop chemistry with a quarterback who has two decades more NFL experience than he does. Tuesday sounds like an improvement and a step in the right direction for Wilson.