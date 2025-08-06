Bengals To Wear Alternate Uniforms On Thursday Night Football Against Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will wear their all-white alternate uniforms when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium. The team announced the decision with a social media graphic on Wednesday morning.
In addition to wearing the white uniforms, the Bengals will likely paint their midfield logo white and also both end zones, as they’ve done in the past.
The Bengals have worn the uniforms every year since the 2022 season. Last season, the team wore them in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game Cincinnati lost 37-17. They won 19-16 against the Los Angeles Rams wearing the uniforms in Week 3 of 2023 and also pulled off an overtime win in Week 13 in the White Bengals, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-31. The Bengals also won twice in the uniform in 2022, including a 37-30 victory over the Steelers in Week 11.
The Steelers don’t have any alternate uniforms planned for the game against Cincinnati. The team will wear 1933 throwbacks in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers and will wear its color rush uniforms on Monday Night Football in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Week 7 matchup will be the Steelers’ first against the Bengals and second against an AFC North foe this season. The team hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 before heading to Cincinnati on a short week to take on the Bengals. As in the past when they’ve worn these alternate uniforms, the Bengals are encouraging fans to wear white to the game. It could be a whiteout in Cincinnati as the Bengals look to beat the Steelers at Paycor Stadium for the first time since 2022 when they wore the White Bengal uniforms.
The Bengals are looking to return to the postseason after a disappointing 9-8 campaign in 2024 that saw their defense struggle throughout the season. Cincinnati has one of the best offenses in football with QB Joe Burrow and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but its defense is going to have to be better for Cincinnati to make the postseason in 2025.