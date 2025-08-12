Ben Sauls Wins Steelers’ Home Run Derby

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ annual home run derby has been won by K Ben Sauls, marking the first time in three years that it hasn’t been a quarterback. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin posted a picture with Sauls after he took home the title.

It doesn’t appear that Sauls played baseball in high school. Instead, he focused on soccer and football, but clearly has some pop in his bat. Unlike 2024 winner Justin Fields and 2022 and 2023 champ Kenny Pickett, both baseball standouts in high school, Sauls won without a lot of recent organized experience in the sport.

With K Chris Boswell looking for a new contract and generally not kicking a lot during training camp and the preseason, Sauls has had some opportunities for the Steelers. He kicked the whole game during Pittsburgh’s preseason opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, going 4-4 on extra points, including making a 48-yard extra point after TE Darnell Washington was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after his touchdown. Sauls also nailed a 36-yard field goal.

While his path to beating out Boswell is near-impossible, he’ll leave a permanent mark on Steelers history as a home run derby champ. With Pickett winning two titles, Sauls adds to the Pitt legacy of home run derby champions, as three of the last four winners have come from the school with which the Steelers share a facility.

The Steelers have just one more practice at Saint Vincent College tomorrow before packing up and closing training camp. The team will have a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday ahead of the two teams meeting for a preseason game on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Sauls played the whole game on Saturday, and it’ll be a good opportunity for the undrafted rookie to audition for a starting kicker job.

The annual home run derby is an example of what makes Steelers’ training camp, and camps away from a team’s home facility, so special. It’s a great bonding moment between players and coaches, and it helps build camaraderie ahead of a long season. It’s a moment that Sauls will always cherish, and he’ll be able to tell his family all about the time he beat out some future Hall of Famers to take home the Steelers’ home run derby crown.