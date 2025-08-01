Beat Writer Shoots Down Idea Of Steelers Trading For Terry McLaurin: ‘I Just Don’t See It’

It’s been the most unpredictable offseason in Pittsburgh Steelers history, with the roster turnover powered by multiple trades and key free agent signings. Could Omar Khan attempt to put the cherry on top of it all by going after WR Terry McLaurin in the wake of his recent trade request?

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo sees that idea as far-fetched.

“They are paying DK Metcalf No. 1 receiver money. I don’t know how you would pay two guys No. 1 receiver money,” Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp And Joe Show. “I know Steelers fans want another No. 1 or No.2 receiver for Aaron Rodgers, but I just don’t see them paying two guys at that position. I just don’t see it.”

The Steelers traded for Metcalf and made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league with a hair under $33 million per season on average. McLaurin likely wants to join the $30 million club with a growing number of receivers in it, and he may even want to top Metcalf’s contract. Would the Steelers be wise to do that for a 30-year-old? Especially when they don’t know their quarterback of the future beyond 2025.

If the stars align, McLaurin would maximize their current window with Aaron Rodgers while helping their potential first-round QB next draft hit the ground running in the league. But not very many quarterbacks are ready to compete for a Super Bowl right out of the gate. They would need that to be the case to justify such a trade. They would also have to jeopardize their stockpile of 2026 draft picks, which they’ve worked so hard to protect.

There will come a time when the team eventually has a young franchise quarterback and decides to go all-in on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully, some of their current offensive linemen on rookie contracts will be getting paid big money by then. But it’s too early to start that transition right now.

The only caveat to this whole thesis is that Khan and the Steelers have routinely made the unexpected happen this offseason. What’s one more blockbuster trade?