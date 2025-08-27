Beat Writer Says Steelers Aren’t Expected To Pursue More WR Help

After cutting their roster down to 53 players, wide receiver is still one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest weaknesses. Rumors have connected them to multiple players. However, they aren’t expected to make any big moves at that position, according to Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly.

“As of right now, the Steelers are not pursuing any wide receiver in free agency or a trade,” Kaboly wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “They wanted [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] on [practice squad], but he chose to go on [San Francisco 49ers practice squad]. They are content going into the season with Calvin Austin [III] and Roman Wilson.”

That’s a surprising update. The Steelers have been trying to upgrade at receiver going back to last year. They traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, but then they sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. That opened up their No. 2 receiver spot again.

Reports indicated that the Steelers had interest in a number of players, including Gabe Davis and Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling made a lot of sense considering he’s got a lot of experience with Aaron Rodgers. Kaboly is reporting that the Steelers would’ve liked to add him, but he chose to join the 49ers instead.

Now, the Steelers are moving forward with what they’ve got at wideout. Metcalf will be their No. 1, and their No. 2 will likely be Wilson or Austin. Wilson had a solid training camp and preseason, taking positive steps forward after missing basically his entire rookie year.

Austin appeared to be in the driver’s seat for the Steelers’ other starting receiver spot, but an oblique injury has kept him out of action for the past few weeks. However, he was a solid contributor last year, so when healthy, he should receive significant opportunities again.

The Steelers have other playmakers who can fill that void as well. That includes their four tight ends. Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth are capable receiving threats. Darnell Washington is trying to get better on that front, too. Even Connor Heyward has shown he can be decent as a receiver.

We’ll see if the Steelers make a move at wideout. Last year, they tried to add to that room, eventually trading for Mike Williams in the middle of the season. If their passing game struggles out of the gate, maybe they’ll make a similar move. However, for now, their wide receiver corps is what it is, according to Kaboly.