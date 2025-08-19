Beanie Bishop Jr. Shares Tips He’s Picking Up From Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay

You can learn a lot from your elders, and Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. is trying to do just that in the cornerback room. Having the benefit of Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey available, he is picking their brains for tips and insights. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he shared just what he is trying to learn from the Pro Bowlers.

“It’s probably stuff that they see that you don’t see and things like that. For me, getting my eyes right in man coverage and things like that” is an issue, Bishop said, via the Steelers’ website. “I like to talk to Slay and 5 [Ramsey] about, ‘Where do y’all have your eyes? What do y’all see? What do y’all study when y’all going against certain receivers down the field running routes?’ Things like that, so you can get a break on when they’re getting out of their breaks to be able to make more plays”.

Bishop, as his defensive coordinator and head coach acknowledge, is in a fight for a roster spot. Although the Steelers Depot crew has him inside the roster bubble right now, our opinions are about as useful as a knitted condom.

Undrafted out of West Virginia in 2024, Beanie Bishop Jr. not only made the Steelers’ 53-man roster last year but played significant snaps. He functioned as the primary slot defender for the first half of the season. In hindsight, he probably should have in the second as well, given Cameron Sutton’s struggles.

This year, the Steelers invested heavily in cornerback, signing Darius Slay and Brandin Echols and trading for Jalen Ramsey. With such investments, everyone will drop down a peg. Even Joey Porter Jr. has to give way to Ramsey, which he isn’t thrilled about. Bishop is vying for one of the last roster spots, competing with James Pierre and Cory Trice Jr.

If Trice were healthy, Bishop could be on the outside looking in. There’s still a chance Trice plays in the final preseason game, as he slowly works his way back. But it’s also possible that he starts the season on IR.

Bishop is undersized, which obviously is an issue from time to time. He is a bit of a boom-or-bust player. Last season, he showed that he can take the ball away, but he has also given up some big plays. He has gotten lucky a few times this preseason with drops or poor throws on routes on which he lost and could have given up field-flipping catches.

There is a lot to like about him, but he won’t make or break the 2025 Steelers. Pittsburgh has Ramsey, Slay, and Porter as its top cornerbacks. Brandin Echols has made himself the first cornerback off the bench. It would take a while for the Steelers to get down to Beanie Bishop, but he plans to be down there when they need him. And he’s picking up any tips he can from the best in the game to be ready for that moment.