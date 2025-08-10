Batko: Brandin Echols ‘Clearly Cemented Himself’ As Top Backup Corner

The cornerback room entered training camp as one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most compelling storylines, with intrigue at both the top and bottom of the depth chart. Veterans Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay reshaped the starting lineup, while the arrival of Brandin Echols—and the already deep group behind him—set the stage for a fierce battle over the top backup role and the few remaining roster spots.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko thinks Echols has already all but locked up the top backup job.

“He is sticky in coverage,” Batko said via Post-Gazette Sports’ The North Shore Drive podcast. “You should expect to see that from a five-year vet who started and played in regular season games when he’s out there in the preseason. He has clearly cemented himself as the top backup. Partly due to James Pierre is not at his level, I don’t think, as a player, and Cory Trice is unfortunately injured again and can’t get on the field.”

Echols made a pair of really nice plays Saturday night in the Steelers’ first preseason game. One as a tackler coming downhill, and one in coverage with a beautiful pass breakup. If you want to nitpick, he could have intercepted the third-down pass, but he still forced a punt.

His play in the first preseason game wasn’t an anomaly, either. Our Alex Kozora says he had “arguably the best camp of any Steelers that no one is talking about.”

The Steelers typically keep six corners on their 53-man roster and 10 defensive backs overall. Ramsey, Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. are locks, and Echols has probably worked his way into that category as well. That leaves two spots for Beanie Bishop Jr., Donte Kent, Cory Trice Jr., D’Shawn Jamison, and James Pierre.

Slot versatility and special teams contributions will matter a lot in deciding those last spots. Kent and Trice could find themselves on the outside looking in as they continue to deal with injuries.

With the way the Steelers want to deploy their top three cornerbacks of Ramsey, Porter, and Slay, they can’t afford to have a big drop-off if one misses time. They are building their defense around having an excellent secondary and being able to match up with any group of WRs in the league.

Brandin Echols should be one heck of an insurance policy and a solid rotational player to help keep everybody fresh over the long season.