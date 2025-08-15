Baker Mayfield Performs So Well Against Steelers In Joint Practice, Bucs’ Head Coach Won’t Play Him Saturday

Hours after saying all starters except for WR Mike Evans and LB Lavonte David would play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles added QB Baker Mayfield to the list of preseason inactives.

Per The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Mayfield played so well against the Steelers in Thursday’s joint practice, Bowles sees no reason to see him again in game action.

Most media reports paint a picture of Mayfield and the Buccaneers’ offense winning against the Steelers’ vaunted defense. That included a strong two-minute drill that ended with Mayfield finding Evans for a touchdown against CB Jalen Ramsey.

Mayfield sat out Tampa Bay’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans and will now watch from the sidelines during all of Saturday night’s contest against the Steelers.

Starting in Mayfield’s place will likely be Kyle Trask, who has backed up Mayfield the past several seasons. Earlier today, Bowles confirmed veteran Teddy Bridgewater will play this weekend. Bridgewater is fresh off another stint as a high school coach, though he was suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits. Bridgewater argued no wrongdoing for providing money for Uber rides and meal services for his players.

Last year, Bridgewater came off the high school sidelines to sign with the Detroit Lions during the team’s playoff run, briefly appearing in the team’s postseason loss to the Washington Commanders. Rookie Connor Bazelak rounds out Tampa’s depth chart, logging 29 snaps in the preseason opener.

The Steelers’ defense will rest many of its starters this weekend. Speaking before Thursday’s joint session, Mike Tomlin outlined a near-identical plan to the team’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. DL Cam Heyward, EDGEs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, ILB Patrick Queen, CBs Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, along with SS DeShon Elliott are expected to sit out. Heyward is still holding in for a revised contract, although he wouldn’t have played no matter his contractual status. Highsmith is recovering from a minor groin injury.

Pittsburgh hosts Tampa Bay Saturday night at 7 PM/EST.