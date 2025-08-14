Baker Mayfield, Most Of Buccaneers’ Starters Will Face Steelers Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be playing a large number of starters for the second straight week in the preseason, head coach Mike Tomlin stated Thursday afternoon. That won’t be the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that all starters outside of wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David will play Saturday in the 7 PM/EST preseason matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles says with the exception of Mike Evans and Lavonte David, every starter will play Sat. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 14, 2025

Bowles spoke with reporters Thursday after the joint practice with the Steelers and made the comment about the starters, which lined up with a report from earlier in the week regarding Tampa Bay’s starters.

That Monday report came from JoeBucsFan.com, which stated that the Buccaneers were expected to play “most” starters against the Steelers, especially after the teams’ joint practice. That joint practice Thursday at Acrisure Stadium was closed to the public, and details were light as the media was not allowed to report many details.

Starters like quarterback Baker Mayfield, offensive linemen Cody Mauch, Graham Barton and Luke Goedeke, running back Bucky Irving, and defensive linemen Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey will play for Tampa Bay. For the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Jalen Ramsey, DeShon Elliott, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and more will sit for the second straight week.

Last week, the Steelers didn’t play many big names and still found a way to win their preseason opener in Jacksonville, starting fast and getting strong performances from quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

The first-string defense without some of the big names did a nice job of holding Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in check. They’ll get a shot at slowing down Mayfield inside their home stadium, which could make things tricky from a communication standpoint with the noise.

It won’t be just Mayfield they’ll be dealing with either. According to Bowles, newly signed QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to play against the Steelers.

Todd Bowles said WB Teddy Bridgewater WILL play Saturday night against Pittsburgh, making his Buccaneer debut. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 14, 2025

He signed with the Buccaneers on Aug. 5 and didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans last week. Previously, Bridgewater was in and out of the league, spending time coaching high school football in Florida while also serving as a backup quarterback late last season for the Detroit Lions.