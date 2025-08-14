Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. First mailbag in awhile post-camp, glad to finally return to the regular Thursday routine.

To your questions!

Stephen Jacobson: Hey Alex! How do you see the Cam Heyward saga ultimately playing out? Im guessing some portion of his 2026 roster bonus paid up front. Your thoughts?

Alex: Hey Stephen! I think *something* gets done. Dave and I have gone back and forth on pushing forward the roster bonus or guaranteeing next year’s salary. I think Cam wants a raise now. More money in his pocket today.

Ultimately, I don’t foresee him missing regular season games. I sure hope it doesn’t get to that point. For a guy who wants playoff success to stamp his legacy, that isn’t serving anyone well. I see some sort of contract “tweak” before Week 1.

Black And Gold Mafia:

Alex you can choose one for your starter…

2021 Ben Roethlisberger

2024 Justin Fields

2025 Aaron Rodgers

Alex: Ooh, good question. I assume I can’t wrangle the question and choose 2024 Justin Fields for 2025 with the benefit of being in the Arthur Smith system for a full season. That was one reason why I was interested in Fields returning. I’m sure you’re asking in a vacuum, singular campaign, who is the best. I’ll say Rodgers. Even with his flaws, he has the most arm talent (velocity + accuracy) of the group and has taken historically great care of the football. Fields’ legs and running game component is attractive but he’s not close as a passer to where Rodgers is today. And ’21 Ben didn’t have the arm of Rodgers or the legs of Fields.

Brian: Hey Alex! We keeping talking about Cam but what about Boswell? Do he sign a new contract? personally, pay them but precedent for future contracts…..

Alex: No extension for Boz because he’s two years out and that would break precedent. They can move money up from 2026, though the issue is they can only move so much money. Will it be enough to make him happy? And if Heyward sees that, I assume he’ll want the same. But he should get an “advance/raise” of some sort. Pretty confident in believing that.