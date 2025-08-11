Arthur Smith Has Seen ‘A Lot Of Progress’ From WR Roman Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first offensive play on Saturday’s preseason opener was a 19-yard pass to Roman Wilson. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith admits that was by design to reward a player who’s been tirelessly working behind the scenes.

“Roman’s a guy that’s put a lot of work in. Obviously nobody wants to go through that and not play your rookie year, but he handled it,” Smith said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “Some guys, they just kind of go away. And Roman behind the scenes has done a lot of work…But that was intentional to get him going early, and he deserves that to be rewarded. I’ve seen a lot of progress, hopefully it continues.”

Rewind to the beginning of last week, and Aaron Rodgers publicly stated that Roman Wilson needed to get out of his own head to let his talent shine. His chemistry in the offense was reportedly lacking at practice and his production backed that statement up. The Steelers even named him a third-string WR on their first preseason depth chart behind Robert Woods and Scotty Miller.

Things finally started clicking for Wilson during last week’s practice, and that carried over into the first preseason game. He caught both of his targets for 24 yards, including the 19-yard reception to kick-start the Steelers’ opening TD drive on the Jaguars’ starting defense.

We may not get the opportunity to see Wilson and Rodgers together until the start of the regular season. There are only two more training camp practices to see a continued trend of improved chemistry. Mike Tomlin already stated that Rodgers may not end up playing at all in the preseason.

Tomlin outlined his plan for Wilson this preseason to get him more involved on offense and eventually special teams. Wilson passed the first test, and he should now have two more opportunities to lay claim to the Steelers WR3 job behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. And Austin’s unknown injury could lead to even more opportunities for Wilson in his second year.

Saturday was more than just a couple of catches for Wilson — it was the first visible return on months of silent work. His confidence is starting to build, and so is the team’s confidence in him.