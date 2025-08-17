Art Rooney II Expects Pittsburgh To Draw ‘Biggest Crowd’ Ever For 2026 Draft

While the regular season has yet to begin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a few things to look forward to once the year ends. That includes hosting the 2026 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh will host the draft for the first time since 1948, and while it’s still far away, there’s a lot of excitement around the event. Steelers owner Art Rooney II has high hopes for the draft in Pittsburgh.

“We’re so close to so many different NFL cities that we think will have probably the biggest crowd that there’s ever been in a draft,” Rooney said Saturday during the Steelers’ preseason game. “Hundreds of thousands of people, the biggest visitor event in the history of the city. So, it’s gonna be very exciting. A lot of work between now and then, but it’s gonna be an exciting weekend for the city of Pittsburgh.”

Rooney is right to bring up Pittsburgh’s proximity to other NFL cities. The 2025 NFL Draft was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is much further north than Pittsburgh. However, Green Bay still saw an incredible turnout, with around 600,000 people in attendance for that draft.

With Pittsburgh being closer to cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati, Baltimore and Philadelphia, there could be even greater attendance. Also, the Steelers have a diehard fanbase of their own. During the season, it’s common to see Steelers fans take over opposing stadiums. They should come out in droves for the draft, too.

Earlier this year, Art Rooney II’s son, Dan Rooney, also stated that he thinks the draft in Pittsburgh will be the biggest event in the city’s history. However, the elder Rooney took that a step further, believing it will even be the biggest showing for an NFL draft. The current record is over 700,000, set by Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rooney is confident that Pittsburgh can break that record. With the 2026 NFL Draft still over 200 days away, fans will have to wait a while to see if his prediction comes true. However, the city should see a lot of business, and hopefully, the Steelers leave that weekend with some talented young pieces added to their roster. Maybe they’ll even find their next franchise quarterback.