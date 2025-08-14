‘Arrow Up’ For LT Broderick Jones, Says Steelers Assistant GM

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones is far from a finished product. He’s at least heading in the right direction. Getting past a bumpy start to training camp after poor reps and a minor groin injury, Jones ended the summer better than how he started it. Something that’s clear to those who watched him daily, including assistant GM Andy Weidl.

“This a position we drafted him to play,” Weidl said of Jones as shared by 93.7 The Fan Thursday afternoon. “He’s an arrow-up guy.”

Jones is back at left tackle after primarily playing on the right side his first two NFL seasons. Dan Moore Jr.’s departure to the Tennessee Titans opened the door for Jones to play his college position and the one he’s ostensibly more comfortable playing. It doesn’t make blocking Myles Garrett any easier but his more natural spot coupled with a veteran like left guard Isaac Seumalo next to him could produce better results.

“The more reps he gets, the better he’s gonna get at that position,” Weidl said via the PPG’s Brian Batko.

Our training camp notes showed Jones’ growth. Though ROLB Alex Highsmith missed the final week of camp with a minor groin injury, Jones still held up well against Nick Herbig and, occasionally, T.J. Watt as the latter dabbled in playing on the right side. Jones struggled with confidence last year and a good training camp is key for a still young player believing in his own abilities.

Pittsburgh needs Jones’ upswing to continue. The play of the Steelers’ young offensive line will shape the team’s present and future. Whiffs here will force Weidl and company back to the drawing board and reinvest in the offensive line for the 2026 draft, one in which quarterback is supposed to be the focus. Protecting a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is paramount and the better job Jones and company does in the running game, the easier it’ll be keeping Rodgers upright.

Jones is still at the starting line of a critical season. But he at least has momentum as he gets off the blocks.