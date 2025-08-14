Andy Weidl: Steelers Open To Adding WR If It’s ‘Right Player, Right Price’

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t shy this offseason about adding new faces to their team. That kicked off when they traded for DK Metcalf right before free agency opened. That seemed to solve their wide receiver problem, but then they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they’re once again left with a void at wideout. While the Steelers seem happy with their wide receiver room, assistant general manager Andy Weidl confirmed that the team is open to adding at that position.

“If it’s the right player, right price, we’ll look at it,” Weidl said Thursday via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on Twitter.

"If it's the right player, right price, we'll look at it." — Mike DeFabo

That’s along the same lines as what Omar Khan has said about the position. Khan has expressed confidence in the Steelers’ wide receivers, but he also hasn’t completely ruled out adding players who could make the team better.

While their receiver room looks similar to last year, the Steelers still have hope that someone can step up. Calvin Austin III took some strides in 2024. Perhaps he can continue ascending. Also, Roman Wilson missed basically his entire rookie season, and he’s continued to improve throughout this offseason.

As shared on Twitter by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Weidl didn’t seem too concerned about the Steelers’ wideouts.

“We’re good there watching these guys grow and develop,” he said.

Steelers AGM Andy Weidl says it seems like DK Metcalf makes a big play every day in training camp, and Roman Wilson "is coming on." Now he mentions Scotty Miller, the undrafted trio of rookies and adds, "We're good there watching these guys grow and develop." — Brian Batko

The Steelers might not be actively working the phones to add at receiver, but if the right opportunity comes along, they could make a move. Like Weidl says, it would just have to be under the right circumstances.

At the moment, there aren’t many players who might fit Weidl’s criteria. Some elite names are available, like Terry McLaurin. However, the Steelers would have to give a large extension to the Commanders WR if they trade for him. That could be a roadblock to getting that deal done.

Also, many of the free agent receivers might not be massive upgrades. Players like Amari Cooper and Odell Beckham Jr. aren’t what they once were. Weidl is correct that the Steelers should be selective when it comes to adding another receiver. Their experience with Mike Williams last season should be a lesson learned. That midseason addition didn’t do much for them. If they want to acquire a receiver, that player should positively impact the team.