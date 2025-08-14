Analyst Predicts 0-3 Steelers Start, Third-Place Finish

If the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season plays out the way Conor Orr predicts, it’ll be a tough year for the Black and Gold. Though he has the team finishing with a 9-8 record, a slow start ultimately dooms the Steelers to a third-place finish in the AFC North.

Predicting the game-by-game record for every team, Orr has the Steelers starting the season a surprising 0-3. That means losses to the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and New England Patriots. The team’s first win doesn’t come until the end of September and doesn’t even occur domestically, the Steelers beating the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.

Going 8-5 after the team’s Week 5 bye, the Steelers’ season ends on a high note. But it’s too little, too late to be competitive in the AFC North. Pittsburgh lags behind the 12-5 Baltimore Ravens and 10-7 Cincinnati Bengals, only slotting ahead of the abysmal 2-15 Cleveland Browns.

To Orr, like most analysts, the Steelers’ season outlook all comes down to QB Aaron Rodgers.

“If Aaron Rodgers were able to commit to a version of an offense that Arthur Smith tried to run in Atlanta—a more physical, run-based approach that ties in the pass—I would switch the Steelers and Bengals, with more confidence that Pittsburgh could edge out Cincinnati’s inconsistencies. But if Rodgers is going to play the aging rock-star offense—i.e., you’re going to sit here and watch me play what I want on guitar for three hours—I don’t think it’s worth much in the win department.”

Publicly, Rodgers has largely deferred to Smith to run the offense. Their relationship and Rodgers’ flat-out ability to perform as a 41-year-old quarterback are critical factors. Pittsburgh’s defense will be a strength but the offense must act as a complement instead of dead weight, as has been the case for many seasons.

On paper, the start of Pittsburgh’s schedule is considered the “easy” part. An 0-3 start would ring every alarm bell in the world. And there’s little ground the Steelers can afford to lose. A year ago, a 3-0 start did not provide enough cushion to win the division. An 0-3 start would be a disaster and make the rest of the season feel moot.