Analyst Not Giving Kaleb Johnson ‘Too Much Credit’ For Improved Performance Against Buccaneers

Kaleb Johnson had a disappointing showing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game. However, in his second shot at NFL action, Johnson had a much more encouraging performance. He recorded 11 carries for 50 yards and one catch for nine yards. Despite that bounce-back performance, Gregg Rosenthal isn’t throwing too much praise Johnson’s way.

“I did go back and watch his carries, and he played behind [Kenneth] Gainwell very clearly, and they just sat Jaylen Warren,” Rosenthal said recently on his NFL Daily podcast. “So, to me, he might be third in line. And I know the numbers were good, but he’s a big back.

“It was a lot of east-west, so I have a feeling they’ll be trying to coach him. He had major holes in this game to run through, and so I’m not giving him too much credit. Maybe it’s a little concerning he’s behind Gainwell.”

As a third-round pick, Johnson wasn’t going to be handed a starting role by the Steelers. They’re going to make him earn his touches, even if they have a high opinion of him. That’s part of why he’s been working behind Warren and Gainwell. That isn’t an indictment on who he is as a player, though.

While it’s fair to not crown Johnson after his most recent performance, he deserves some credit for putting in a better showing. Most his best work was done in the second half when both teams’ starters were no longer in the game. While that means Johnson was facing lesser competition, he was also running behind the Steelers’ backup offensive line. That unit isn’t a strength of their team.

However, like Rosenthal, Johnson wasn’t willing to praise himself too much after the game. He’s not satisfied, knowing that he still has a lot of work to do. That’s good, though. He’s yet to play in a regular-season game, so Johnson has a lot to learn.

There shouldn’t be too much concern about his place on the depth chart right now, though. Johnson is a good fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, and it seems like the Steelers could utilize a running back by committee to begin the season. Warren, Gainwell, and Johnson should all be incorporated into the offense. Just as well, the Steelers have one preseason game left, so perhaps Johnson can impress more Thursday night in Carolina.