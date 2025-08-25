Analyst Is ‘Floored’ By Yahya Black’s Impressive First NFL Preseason

During this year’s draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers made an effort to beef up their defensive line. The two most notable additions were Derrick Harmon, selected in the first round, and Jack Sawyer, selected in the fourth round. Lesser known was Yahya Black, selected in the fifth round, but he’s quietly made a push to be the most impressive of all three during the preseason.

On the Pushing The Pile podcast on Monday, Mike Renner had some praise for Black.

“I was floored by his tape,” Renner said. “Because at Iowa, never saw this. Never even saw the violence he was playing with on a consistent basis here this preseason. Feels like very much a Steelers sort of defensive tackle. Massive, long arms, and just wants to kick the ass of the guy in front of him. Very impressed with him this preseason.”

A big part of the reason the Steelers decided on Black in the fifth round is his ability as a run stopper. He’s got an absolutely massive frame and backs it up with plenty of strength. At Iowa, he was impossible to move, even with double teams. Pittsburgh hoped he’d add much-needed depth to the interior of a defensive line that really struggled to stop the run at the end of the 2024 season.

Black is showing he can do that this preseason. However, he’s also been better than expected when it comes to rushing the passer.

Yahya Black push-pulling center and arm over pass for the sack and belly rub 👀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/VzMMsvvJNK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 22, 2025

The clip above is a good example. It’s a simple push-pull move, and Yahya Black certainly has the strength to do it. However, when he was drafted, there were some concerns about his mobility. He’s not facing the Panthers’ starters here, but his mobility is much more impressive than many expected. That combo of speed and strength can be dangerous, and Black is certainly moving better than many thought he would.

It’s very early, but so far, Black is outplaying his fifth-round moniker. He’ll have a chance to continue doing so as the regular season begins. Derrick Harmon injured his knee during Thursday’s preseason game against the Panthers. The injury isn’t major, but he is out for a couple of weeks and will likely miss the season opener against the Jets.

That should give Yahya Black a bigger spot in the rotation. Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton will start on the inside, but Black certainly should play when they need a break without Harmon. It will be interesting to see if Black can translate his preseason success into the regular season, but he’s been more than good enough so far.