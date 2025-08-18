Analyst Gives Derrick Harmon High Praise (And A Little Criticism) For Performance Against Buccaneers

Fans have been excited to see what rookie DT Derrick Harmon can do ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers picked him 21st overall in this year’s draft. Unfortunately, his preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn’t much to write home about.

Harmon’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a different story, though. In his first game inside Acrisure Stadium, Harmon flashed in his 23 snaps Saturday night. And NFL.com’s Chad Reuter liked what he saw from the first-round rookie, giving him an “A-” grade for his play.

“He held up versus double teams early on, maintaining leverage and moving his feet while keeping his eyes on the ball,” Reuter wrote. “Harmon consistently pushed the pocket as a pass rusher, forcing guards to get help because of his power and quick hands. He put a backup guard on skates to earn a sack at the end of the first quarter and stopped a run cold from the 5-technique spot on the next play.”

Steelers fans got a glimpse of why the team made Harmon its first-round pick in April. He was one of the most disruptive players in all of college football last season with 55 quarterback pressures. He’s got the blend of agility and strength to give offensive linemen fits. And that’s exactly what he did against the Buccaneers.

That Derrick Harmon was able to get G Ben Scott up on his heels and just walk him back into the quarterback’s lap for his first career sack is great. Just how easy he made it look is even more impressive. And Harmon’s pass-rushing prowess wasn’t the only thing on display against the Buccaneers. He was a menace in the run game as well.

It started on the Steelers’ first defensive snap. Harmon completely controlled RG Cody Mauch and rerouted Bucs RB Bucky Irving. Steelers S Juan Thornhill came down and dropped Irving for a loss. But the play started with Harmon single-handedly blowing it up.

Our own Josh Carney broke down Harmon’s game thoroughly, and it wasn’t all perfect, which is to be expected in only the second NFL preseason game of his career. Carney highlighted that Harmon put himself in position to make one play but was unable to finish, and it resulted in a 10-yard gain. It’s kind of a trend for Harmon. Despite pressuring quarterbacks 55 times in 2024, he only had 8.5 career sacks in college. He needs to finish plays better.

Reuter noticed it too, which might be why Harmon “only” graded out at A- for the game.

“The rookie lost his stamina after those plays, putting his hands on his hips, missing a tackle and lacking strength at the point of attack,” Reuter wrote.

More time in an NFL weight room will help Derrick Harmon build up his strength and stamina. This isn’t an uncommon issue for college players in their first year in the NFL. But he still flashed and wreaked havoc against the Buccanneers. That is a very encouraging sign for things to come.