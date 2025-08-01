Analyst Argues Why Steelers Must Trade For WR Terry McLaurin

In a world of aggressive moves designed to push the Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff to Super Bowl contenders, why not make one more? Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has formally asked for a trade out of Washington and analyst Will Blackmon thinks GM Omar Khan needs to get on the phone.

“I look at someone like the Steelers,” Blackmon said Friday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “Right now they’re in a situation where, yes, you went and got Aaron Rodgers because you are truly going all-in. And why not have two number ones out there if you’re really trying to make it happen this year? You’re not just trying to make the playoffs, you’re really trying to get into the Super Bowl.”

Trading for McLaurin to pair with DK Metcalf would complete an offseason offensive transformation. A wide receiver room with two studs. A new-look running back room highlighted by rookie Kaleb Johnson. Additions at tight end in the physical and versatile Jonnu Smith, at quarterback with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, and an offensive line that largely returns but in new spots and roles. Broderick Jones to left tackle, Troy Fautanu back in the lineup at right tackle after a rookie knee injury.

Pittsburgh going “all-in” is a misnomer. The Steelers have walked the line between making aggressive moves to win today while preserving long-term powder. There’s upwards of a dozen draft picks landing in the team’s lap next April and lots of cap space, largely thanks to not having a big quarterback contract on the books. But Blackmon’s point is understood. The Steelers have a need at No. 2 receiver and there’s an opportunity to land a playmaker like McLaurin.

“It’s essentially what the Rams did, right?” Blackmon said. “They went and got Davante Adams. Even though they lost Cooper Kupp. So now they, they have two number ones with him and Puka [Nacua].”

The difference is the Rams didn’t need to trade for Adams, signing him as a free agent after the New York Jets cut him. Omar Khan is on record being hesitant about trading 2026 draft picks. In a hypothetical for McLaurin, it’s hard to see a deal not involving Pittsburgh dealing draft capital. Not unless without another Minkah Fitzpatrick-like player trade and the Steeles don’t have any clear candidates.

Blackmon acknowledged that McLaurin could stay in Washington. That’s still the most likely outcome. The Commanders are true Super Bowl contenders and losing McLaurin would threaten that status. But until that happens, Khan has to keep phone lines open. To do anything else would run counter to his offseason approach and goal of big-time change in the hope of big-time results.