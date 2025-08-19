Alex Highsmith, Others Return To Practice From Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ front seven looked more like its usual self on Tuesday. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith returned to practice after a two0week absence following a training camp groin injury. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared a video of Highsmith going through individual drills with the rest of his teammates.

However, she noted Nick Herbig remains out after hurting his hamstring Saturday during the Steelers’ second preseason game. Per Mike Tomlin, WR Calvin Austin III (oblique) and CB Donte Kent (right foot) also began working their way back to practice.

“Increased participation out there,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel following practice. “Alex Highsmith, Donte Kent, Calvin Austin III, and others are working their way back to us again. We’ll make an 11th-hour decision on those guys.”

OLB Alex Highsmith is also back at practice two weeks after injuring his groin, but Nick Herbig (hamstring) is not. pic.twitter.com/DTUBJrCdqA — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 19, 2025

Highsmith suffered the injury on Aug. 3. He pulled up during an o-line/d-line 1v1 drill after squaring off with left tackle Broderick Jones. He sat out of the next several practices before beginning to do light work for the final few sessions of camp. That became a sign his return to practice was near and it appears he was cleared for today’s session. However, it’s not known if Highsmith only did individual work or participated in full team periods with the rest of the defense.

This was the second-straight summer Highsmith battled a training camp groin injury. He missed one week of action in 2024 and possibly rushed back too soon. The injury lingered and Highsmith aggravated it during the regular season, missing multiple games. During the offseason, he noted one area of focus was becoming more flexible and avoiding future soft-tissue injuries.

With this year’s injury, that mission wasn’t fully accomplished but it’s encouraging his injury was minor. The team was likely also cautious, not wanting to rush Highsmith back and risk a repeat of last season.

Kent has missed most of the summer with a right foot injury that had him in a boot for several days of camp. He eventually shed it but still hadn’t done any on-field work by the end of camp. Running third-team slot corner prior to the injury, his odds of making the 53-man roster have been greatly reduced. Now, he’s fighting for a practice squad spot. Austin missed more than two weeks with an oblique injury but returned to partial work yesterday.

Tomlin referred to “others” returning but didn’t mention specific players. OT Calvin Anderson and CB Cory Trice Jr. are two notable names who missed most of camp due to injury.

Pittsburgh will play its preseason finale Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, but it would be surprising if Highsmith suited up for the game. The good news is it appears he will be ready for the season opener Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.