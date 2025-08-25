Alex Highsmith Expected To Play Week One

As Pittsburgh faces uncertainty over Nick Herbig’s status after suffering a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ second preseason game, starter Alex Highsmith is expected to be in the lineup for the team’s season opener against the New York Jets. Highsmith suffered a mid-training camp groin injury, and Mike Tomlin offered good news during a Monday meeting with the media.

“I like his level of competition and, and participation,” Tomlin said via the team website. “I think he was almost a full participant today, and so it is moving in the right direction.”

Highsmith returned to practice last week but has ramped up his reps in recent days. After suffering a nagging groin injury last summer that eventually caused him to miss regular-season action, the Steelers were cautious with Highsmith’s reps after he tweaked his groin during training camp. But he seems on track to start opposite T.J. Watt in Week 1.

“They are working me back in slowly,” Highsmith said via 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn. “Been doing a lot of team stuff this week, so I feel really good, really close to 100 percent.”

Highsmith is looking for a bounce-back year after injuries stifled his 2024 performance. He finished with just six sacks but played only 11 games. Over a 17-game season, that number extrapolates to nearly 9.5. Double-digits is the number he’s aiming to return to, failing to do so the last two years after picking up 14.5 sacks in 2022.

If Herbig sits out the opener, rookie Jack Sawyer will serve as the Steelers’ No. 3 outside linebacker. Eku Leota and DeMarvin Leal, should they make the roster or sign to the practice squad and be elevated, are No. 4 candidates.

Like Pittsburgh, the Jets have invested heavily in their offensive tackles. New York has used first-round picks on the position in each of the last two years, taking Penn State’s Olu Fashanu in 2024 and Missouri’s Armand Membou in 2025. All in an effort to bolster the offensive line and protect QB Justin Fields, whose legs can escape as many sacks as he runs into.

Pittsburgh will release its first official injury report next Wednesday with a final status report Friday. Practice squad elevations must happen by Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4 PM/EST.