After Years Of Poor Grades, Steelers Make Locker Room Upgrades

The Steelers have consistently scored near the bottom of the NFLPA’s report card. This year, ownership’s response may have been a fresh coat of paint.

When reporters arrived in the locker room at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for media availability on Monday, they walked into some fresh renovations.

According to TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X, they applied a fresh coat of paint, laid down new carpet, added a new logo on the wall, and added some additional lockers.

Steelers did a light renovation at their practice facility — new paint and carpet. Locker room has a fancy new wall logo and additional lockers. The walls were painted black.

The most recent NFLPA survey gave the Steelers’ locker room a ‘D’ grade.

“When asked to identify the top improvement areas, players mention the locker room, which is in serious need of renovation,” the NFLPA report stated.

Ownership also received a ‘D’ grade, which is probably a reflection of the lack of upgrades in response to past NFLPA surveys, among other things. The 2023 survey noted “little confidence” in Art Rooney II and the ownership group to “invest in a better workplace.”

Rooney has pushed back on the poor grades in the past, downplaying them as a “media opportunity.”

Other than some additional lockers, it sounds like they opted for minor cosmetic upgrades. If you’ve ever rented a living space, you are well aware of the “landlord special” where they slap on a new coat of paint, list the property as recently renovated, and charge higher rent.

There isn’t a ton of space in the practice facility—shared with the University of Pittsburgh—to make large-scale upgrades. But at least it shows some willingness to listen to feedback and move in the right direction. We will see if they make other small changes this season in an effort to improve their NFLPA report card next February.

You can see the new black paint in this Post-Gazette Sports video from today. I will admit, it looks nice.