After Training Camp Struggles, Big Ben Wants Steelers’ ‘Whole Offense’ On The Field In The Preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have a game this week, with the preseason now upon us. Pittsburgh hits the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday. While it’s always fun to have football back, fans don’t usually get to see many starters take the field during these three games. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes that’s different this year, and he wants to see the whole offense on the field together.
“If I’m believing all the reports, and everything I’m seeing and hearing, the defense is really taking it to the offense,” Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast Tuesday. “So maybe that’s a reason you let the offense play a little bit in the first preseason [game]. And by the offense, I mean a lot of the guys… I would want to see the whole offense for a little bit. I’m not asking for a lot. Maybe a little bit just to see, is our defense that good, why we’re struggling? Or are we just struggling on offense?”
There are a few reasons why the offense might be struggling to start camp. First, defenses around the league are typically better than the offense at this point in the year. Developing chemistry and timing, especially with new faces on the offense, takes a long time. Second, the offense is going against a defense that could be one of the best in the league this year.
That said, it certainly can be risky for the Steelers to play their starters in the preseason. It’s hard to put yourself in a position to risk injury, especially when a few players on the offense already have some bumps and bruises. However, for chemistry’s sake, it might be necessary.
Of all the players on that unit, Rodgers might need that time the most. Rodgers hasn’t always been on the same page with his receivers in training camp, and it would help to get some work in during an actual game environment. Rodgers hasn’t seen more than a handful of snaps in the preseason in nearly a decade. But coming off an Achilles injury a couple of years ago, it could help to get comfortable against players who aren’t your teammates. For what it’s worth, Rodgers himself is willing to play in the preseason.
Even if the entire offense is on the field this week, it won’t be for long. They might get a full drive together, but it’s unlikely they’re all on the field any more than that, especially with two more preseason games still to go.
As for Jacksonville, things are also unclear. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen wouldn’t commit to playing his starters come Saturday. Coen added that he and Mike Tomlin have been texting. The two could come to some sort of agreement there.
The Steelers’ offense isn’t quite a machine yet, but that’s okay. It was always going to take time for all these new faces to get in sync. However, if that process continues to take a while, maybe the Steelers do elect to trot out their starting 11 at some point in the preseason.