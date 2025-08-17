After Another Big Preseason Performance, Roman Wilson ‘Could Provide A Spark’ For Steelers, Analyst Believes

There still remains some questions at wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 season, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Calvin Austin III’s injury. But second-year pro Roman Wilson is starting to make a case that the Steelers might not need any outside help.

One week after impressing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener, hauling in a 19-yard pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph on the Steelers’ first play from scrimmage on a play-action fake, Wilson built on it in the second week of the preseason against Tampa Bay.

On Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, Wilson shook loose for a 42-yard shot downfield from Rudolph. He later had a 30-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Skylar Thompson, finishing the night with two receptions for 72 yards.

Those two big plays, and his consistency in recent weeks getting downfield, has the Steelers feeling good about where Wilson is in his development.

NFL.com analyst Nick Shook feels pretty good about Wilson’s outlook, too. In a piece for NFL.com Saturday night after the 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay, Shook writes that Wilson could “provide a spark” for the Steelers this season.

“Pittsburgh wide receiver Roman Wilson didn’t see much of the field in his rookie season. He certainly made his case to be more involved in Arthur Smith’s offense in Year 2 with Saturday’s performance,” Shook writes regarding. “Wilson made Mason Rudolph’s job a lot easier with his speed. On a first-quarter scoring drive, the 2024 third-round pick out of Michigan got off the line of scrimmage quickly and ran past a Buc defender as he reached a speed of 20.15 mph for a 42-yard catch, according to Next Gen Stats. If Rudolph threw it a little further down the middle, it could have potentially been a touchdown. Backup Skylar Thompson went back to Wilson shortly thereafter for a 30-yard reception.

“Despite being listed behind a few veterans in the depth chart, Wilson could provide a spark when called upon.”

Wilson saw just five snaps as a rookie last season, missing an early portion of the year with a tough ankle injury, which he suffered on the first day of padded practices in training camp at Saint Vincent College. Once he was close to returning, he dealt with a hamstring injury, leading to a setback and hindering his ability to get onto the field.

There was also a report that the young receiver was struggling to pick up the playbook, which led to limited action for him.

But this offseason, Wilson showed an impressive work ethic, had a tremendous spring in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and has put together a strong preseason. He was a bit quiet early in training camp, but he came on strong at the end and really looks like a valuable piece for the Steelers at the receiver position.

On his 42-yard catch against Tampa Bay, Wilson simply ran away from his defender. Splitting the corner and the safety on the post route, he ran behind them and hauled in Rudolph’s throw. Had the throw been just a bit better and out in front of Wilson more, he might have ended up in the end zone.

On his 30-yard catch-and-run, Wilson stretched the field horizontally and found himself wide open in space, catching the ball in stride and getting up the field.

He’s not the biggest receiver, but he’s run some crisp routes and has found himself open in the preseason. That’s given him opportunities to make plays, and he’s standing out right now.

We’ll see if the Steelers add another receiver late in the process to shore up the depth chart. But right now, Wilson is creating some comfort with his play, and he could be a valuable piece for the Black and Gold this season in the passing game.