‘Absolutely:’ Mason Rudolph Sees Roman Wilson As Viable Steelers Weapon

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff will dictate how much, and when, wide receiver Roman Wilson plays this regular season. But he has the backing of guys like quarterback Mason Rudolph. After a 72-yard performance in Saturday night’s 17-14 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rudolph sees Wilson’s arrow pointed up.

“Absolutely,” Rudolph told reporters post-game via the team’s website when asked if Wilson is becoming a viable target. “He’s been great. I just said commented on how hungry he’s been. He probably would’ve played the whole game tonight if he could.”

Rudolph looked for Wilson throughout his brief pocket of action. His first throw of the night went Wilson’s way. It was intercepted but Rudolph took the blame for the play, acknowledging he threw it too late. That didn’t deter him from looking for Wilson two drives later, the two connecting on a 42-yard completion.

That set up Rudolph’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Johnson.

Rudolph’s comments follow similar praise head coach Mike Tomlin had for Wilson’s performance and training camp as a whole.

Skylar Thompson replaced Rudolph later in the half and quickly found a wide-open Wilson over the middle for a 30-yard pickup. Wilson made the chunk plays the Steelers’ offense is searching for. A big-play passing game is needed to pair with the team’s run-first mentality. That prevents offensive slogs of the team needing methodical 10-play drives with no margin for error – where a drop or false start could stall momentum.

Through two preseason games, Wilson has four receptions for 96 yards. That’s 24 yards per catch.

Wilson has come on strong after a slow start to training camp, catching just one pass during team periods of the Steelers’ first four practices. Since, he’s made plays downfield, tough grabs, and put on his best shows inside stadiums.

Most critically, Wilson has been healthy wire to wire. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III can’t say the same and has been sidelined by an injury for more than a week. Wilson has taken advantage to not just pump the brakes on the idea of Pittsburgh adding additional receiver help but possibly push for a starting role in the Steelers’ offense.