Aaron Rodgers ‘The First QB That Really Knows How To Use Darnell Washington’, Beat Reporter Says

Darnell Washington may be third on the Steelers’ tight-end depth chart, but he might be first in Aaron Rodgers’ heart. The veteran quarterback wasted no time lavishing praise on the big man, comparing him to Marcedes Lewis, a former teammate. Lewis showed incredible longevity (and he’s still not retired), combining physicality with an attention to his craft.

As training camp wore on, we saw the relationship develop between Rodgers and Washington. A third-round pick out of Georgia in 2023, Washington has largely settled into a blocking role. His opportunities in the passing game increased last year, but he still wants more. He sees his blocking ability as a blessing, but also something of a curse.

Rodgers could change that for Washington, Jeff Hathhorn suggests. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan to wrap up training camp, he talked about the impact the veteran quarterback has had on the third-year tight end. And that’s mostly just about giving him opportunities, ones he might not have had in previous years.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is the first quarterback that really knows how to use Darnell Washington”, Hathhorn said. “We see another alley-oop to him, and he just schooled DeShon Elliott. I mean, just physically with his size put himself in a position where there was no way that anybody else was gonna make the play but him. Those types of things I think we’re starting to see with the offense”.

As a rookie, Washington caught seven passes on 10 targets for 61 yards. Last season, he caught 19 on 25 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown. What kind of numbers might Washington produce with Aaron Rodgers, particularly in the end zone?

Darnell Washington is 6-7 and pushing 300 pounds, or thereabouts, but he can also move. There aren’t many pass catchers his size, and that is evident on the practice field when he uses it to his full advantage. While not from Rodgers but rather Mason Rudolph, Washington showed that in the preseason opener, as well.

The only problem is, as much as OC Arthur Smith loves tight ends, he already has Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. Both of them are receivers before blockers, and the Steelers are paying them good money. Darnell Washington is still on a rookie contract. But if Aaron Rodgers wants to throw to him, I think we can reasonably conclude he’s going to throw to him.

In 2017, at 37 years old, Marcedes Lewis caught 10 touchdowns on 23 receptions playing with Rodgers—could Washington have a similar stat line? The Steelers can’t afford to be picky in the end zone. Whoever’s going to come down with it, that’s who they need to target.