Aaron Rodgers Sees A Little Steph Curry In DK Metcalf’s Practice Habits

Steph Curry didn’t become the greatest three-point shooter of all time by accident. His legendary shooting is built on one of the league’s most demanding practice routines — hundreds of daily shots and a strict rule that he can’t leave the gym until he hits 10 straight free throws. According to Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf brings that same relentless mindset to football practice.

“One of DK’s greatest characteristics is his attention to detail,” Rodgers said in an interview with Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports HQ. “Being on the practice field with him at UCLA that day was really impressive. Just to see how much he cares about it. And much like Steph Curry, never leaving the court without, whether it’s swishing 10 free throws or making his last shot, DK didn’t wanna leave the field without perfect catches in a row. And I just respect the way he works.”

That type of fanatical preparation is something that Antonio Brown was known for during his legendary career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf’s football character is probably a big reason the Steelers were comfortable not only giving up a second-round pick to acquire him in trade, but also signing him to a massive five-year extension that ties him to the team through 2029.

You can’t teach the type of height, weight and speed that Metcalf has. Just as important, you can’t teach that type of work ethic. A player either wants to be great and acts on it, or they don’t.

Rodgers called their chemistry a “work in progress,” but that progress has come on strong over the last handful of practices. After a slower start over the first few days of camp, our Alex Kozora charted Metcalf for 17 catches for 188 yards and six TDs on 32 targets. That is by far the highest volume of any receiving option throughout camp.

The UCLA workout with Metcalf was before Rodgers made things official by signing with the Steelers. If he was on the fence at all about Pittsburgh, it sounds like his experience with Metcalf may have tipped him over the edge.

If the payoff for Metcalf is anything like it’s been for Curry, there should be great times ahead in Pittsburgh.