Aaron Rodgers Named NFL’s Most Intriguing Player

Good, bad, or somewhere in-between, all eyes are on Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers. In what could be his final NFL season and hoping to rid himself of the stench that were two injured and disappointing years with the New York Jets, The Athletic named Rodgers the most intriguing player of 2025.

“The Steelers haven’t experienced a losing season in Mike Tomlin’s 18 seasons,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike Jones. “Yet, Tomlin and company have gone eight seasons without a playoff victory. Steelers brass believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback could help them finally get over the hump. But does Rodgers actually have enough left in the tank to do so?”

Rodgers and the Steelers are looking to capture success missing on their resumes for several seasons. Pittsburgh hasn’t won in the postseason since 2016 while Rodgers last claimed a playoff victory since 2020. Now, this short-term marriage is hoping to combine and reverse fortunes.

There’s reasons to think it can work. Pittsburgh has won with a lot less. Rodgers is the most talented quarterback of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era and even better than Roethlisberger’s final seasons. Rodgers’ arm strength still plays at a high level and he was successful down the stretch with New York last season. The wins weren’t there but Rodgers threw 13 touchdowns to four interceptions over his final seven games.

There’s also words of caution. Pittsburgh’s trying to microwave success with another quarterback change. A pass-happy quarterback shoehorned into a run-centric scheme. A young offensive line tasked to protect a going-on-42-year-old quarterback, one tested facing a half-dozen of the league’s top rushers. A team with talent but still possibly the third-best team in the division, running the risk of a franchise to continue spinning its wheels.

“A strong run game and supporting cast are must-haves for a quarterback at most every age, but especially post-40,” Jones wrote.

Pittsburgh’s running game changed out several key parts but hasn’t inspired confidence this summer. Jaylen Warren has to show he can take the lead-runner role while rookie Kaleb Johnson must prove he can offer more than just a back who can carry the rock. Pass protection and receiving will be key.

Rodgers is as polarizing a player in the NFL. Everything he does garners attention, and the Steelers have invited that into its locker room. For better or worse.

Rodgers wasn’t the only Steeler to make the list. Newly-traded for CB Jalen Ramsey placed 14th with Jones wondering if Ramsey could still play elite ball for Pittsburgh’s secondary. Rounding out the top-five behind Rodgers were Jacksonville Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.